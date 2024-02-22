Former chancellor Sajid Javid Knighted as ‘proud family’ watches on

FORMER chancellor Sajid Javid was honoured with a knighthood by the Prince of Wales for his contribution to politics and public service on Wednesday (21).

Javid described his knighthood as a “tremendous honour” after he was recognised for his achievements in the New Year’s Honours List announced in last December, MailOnline said.

He served under three different prime ministers in six different Cabinet posts, including as culture secretary, business secretary, housing secretary and health secretary.

Javid revealed last year he would be stand down as an MP at the next general election.

He served as chancellor under former prime minister Boris Johnson.

A former banker, Javid became the MP for Bromsgrove in May 2010 with a majority of over 11,000 and has consistently increased his share of the vote in each subsequent election.

He previously held positions such as home secretary, chancellor, and health secretary, and also contested the Tory leadership twice.

Born in Rochdale and raised in Bristol, Javid attended a local state school, followed by a degree in economics and politics at Exeter University, where his interest in politics, sparked during his school days, continued to grow.

Prior to his first election in 2010, he worked in business and finance. At just 25 years, he rose to the position of vice president at Chase Manhattan Bank. Later, he contributed to building Deutsche Bank’s business in emerging market countries while serving as a senior managing director until the summer of 2009. He has held various governmental roles since his initial election in 2010.

The British Pakistani politician is married to Laura, and together they have four children.