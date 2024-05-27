Massive fire at Gujarat’s Rajkot gaming zone claims 27 Lives, including 9 children

A tragic fire at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s western city Rajkot on Saturday evening has resulted in the deaths of 27 people, including nine children. Officials have stated that relief and rescue operations are currently underway.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Patel reported, “The bodies are completely charred, making identification difficult.” The police have detained the owners of the gaming zone for questioning.

The government will take action against those whose negligence caused this tragedy.” A compensation of ₹4 lakh has been announced for the victims’ families as stated by MLA of Rajkot West.

Modi expressed his distress over the incident, stating, “Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 25, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her condolences.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed officials to prioritize the immediate treatment of the injured and will visit the site tomorrow morning.

“Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the gaming zone in Rajkot. Officials have also been instructed to prioritize arrangements for the immediate treatment of the injured,” he stated.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava identified the owner of the gaming zone as Yuvraj Singh Solanki. He remarked, “I cannot ascertain the reason behind the fire. It’s a matter of investigation. We will speak to fire brigade officials to discuss what action should be taken.”

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. We have not received any reports of missing persons. The firefighting operation is challenging due to the collapse of the temporary structure and high wind velocity,” a fireman informed Indian media.

Further investigations will reveal the exact number of casualties and the cause of the fire. In response, all gaming zones in the city have been instructed to shut down temporarily.