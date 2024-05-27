21.7 C
New York
Monday, May 27, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia NewsMassive fire at Gujarat's Rajkot gaming zone claims 27 Lives, including 9...
India News

Massive fire at Gujarat’s Rajkot gaming zone claims 27 Lives, including 9 children

By: vibhuti

Date:

Related stories

India News

First group receives Indian citizenship under controversial law

India granted citizenship to 14 people on Wednesday under...
India News

Campaigning ends for second phase of India elections

Campaigning concluded on Wednesday evening for the second phase...
India News

Modi attacks Sam Pitroda’s remarks on inheritance tax

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (24) seized...
India News

Milk federation from India to sponsor Ireland, Scotland cricket teams

A milk federation from the Indian state of Karnataka...
India News

India elections 2024: What we learned this week

THE first of India’s almost one billion voters cast...

A tragic fire at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s western city Rajkot on Saturday evening has resulted in the deaths of 27 people, including nine children. Officials have stated that relief and rescue operations are currently underway.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Patel reported, “The bodies are completely charred, making identification difficult.” The police have detained the owners of the gaming zone for questioning.

The government will take action against those whose negligence caused this tragedy.” A compensation of ₹4 lakh has been announced for the victims’ families as stated by MLA of Rajkot West.

Modi expressed his distress over the incident, stating, “Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her condolences.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed officials to prioritize the immediate treatment of the injured and will visit the site tomorrow morning.

“Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the gaming zone in Rajkot. Officials have also been instructed to prioritize arrangements for the immediate treatment of the injured,” he stated.

Bhupendra Patel (11R), Chief Minister of India’s Gujarat state speaks to an official as he inspects the site of a fire accident. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava identified the owner of the gaming zone as Yuvraj Singh Solanki. He remarked, “I cannot ascertain the reason behind the fire. It’s a matter of investigation. We will speak to fire brigade officials to discuss what action should be taken.”

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. We have not received any reports of missing persons. The firefighting operation is challenging due to the collapse of the temporary structure and high wind velocity,” a fireman informed Indian media.

Further investigations will reveal the exact number of casualties and the cause of the fire. In response, all gaming zones in the city have been instructed to shut down temporarily.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

[tds_leads input_placeholder="Your email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" pp_checkbox="yes" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLXRvcCI6IjMwIiwibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tdG9wIjoiMTUiLCJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMjUiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3NjgsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6eyJtYXJnaW4tdG9wIjoiMjAiLCJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sImxhbmRzY2FwZV9tYXhfd2lkdGgiOjExNDAsImxhbmRzY2FwZV9taW5fd2lkdGgiOjEwMTksInBob25lIjp7Im1hcmdpbi10b3AiOiIyMCIsImRpc3BsYXkiOiIifSwicGhvbmVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjo3Njd9" display="column" gap="eyJhbGwiOiIyMCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxNSJ9" f_msg_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_input_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_btn_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_pp_font_family="downtown-serif-font_global" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" btn_text="Unlock All" btn_bg="#000000" btn_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxOCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE0IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNCJ9" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMCJ9" pp_check_color_a="#000000" f_pp_font_weight="600" pp_check_square="#000000" msg_composer="" pp_check_color="rgba(0,0,0,0.56)" msg_succ_radius="0" msg_err_radius="0" input_border="1" f_unsub_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_input_font_weight="500" f_msg_font_weight="500" f_unsub_font_weight="500"]

Latest stories

Previous article
First group receives Indian citizenship under controversial law

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Barbie and Oppenheimer would be just as successful on Netflix, claims CEO Ted Sarandos

Entertainment 0
Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer were last...

Second-generation Indian Americans set to shine at Scripps Spelling Bee

Headline news 0
The second and third-generation Indian-Americans, who are not immigrants...

Moments of uncertainty give birth to great things, says Harvard protester Shruthi Kumar

News 0
Shruthi Kumar, an Indian-American student at Harvard University, made...

Popular

22-year-old Kashmiri man makes it to NASA’s ‘Hall of Fame’

Headline news 0
Muneeb Amin Bhat, a 22-year-old techie from the Kulgam...

30 Indian Americans among 2024 US presidential scholars

Headline news 0
Thirty Indian Americans have been named among the 2024...

Entertainment goes beyond borders and language now: Priyanka

Entertainment 0
Priyanka Chopra, who established herself as one of the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc