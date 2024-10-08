20.1 C
New York
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
UK News

Family testimony reveals bullying and racism in trainee officer’s experience before tragic death

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The hearing is ongoing at Rochdale coroner’s court. (Representational image: iStock)

An inquest at Rochdale coroner’s court is currently underway, shedding light on the troubling experiences of Anugrah Abraham, a 21-year-old trainee police officer from Bury, Greater Manchester, who passed away under tragic circumstances. According to his father, Amar Abraham, Anugrah had expressed concerns about bullying and racism following his assignment to Halifax police station in April 2022.

 

Testifying before the court, Amar Abraham recounted the pressures his son faced balancing police training and university studies, revealing that Anugrah had spoken about a toxic atmosphere at his workplace. “He mentioned there is bullying and racism culture there,” said Amar Abraham, highlighting the challenges his son grappled with. Anugrah described vivid nightmares involving his station sergeant, likening him to “the weight sitting on his chest trying to strangle him.”

 

Anugrah joined West Yorkshire Police in October 2021, but by June 2022, he began experiencing low moods, stress, and anxiety, as noted in his GP records. He was placed on a development plan and received support from occupational health and counseling services.

Hugh Davies, representing the police force, stressed the measures taken to assist Anugrah, including accommodations for his dyslexia and guidance from his sergeant and colleagues. Prior to his death in March 2023, Anugrah was granted study leave and traveled to Amsterdam with friends, following his father’s advice to explore career alternatives outside of policing.

 

The ongoing inquest, scheduled to continue for three weeks, aims to explore the circumstances surrounding Anugrah’s death and the environment he encountered during his tenure at Halifax police station.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

