Four, including toddler, dead as Channel crossings hit record high
Four, including toddler, dead as Channel crossings hit record high

By: Shelbin MS

Migrants arrive at Dover Port after being picked up by a Border Force vessel in the English Channel on September 21, 2024, in Dover, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Four migrants, including a two-year-old boy, died on Saturday during an attempted Channel crossing from France to England. On the same day, a record 973 migrants crossed the Channel on small boats, according to figures released by the UK Home Office on Sunday.

 

The deaths were likely caused by victims being crushed in overloaded dinghies, as reported by authorities and prosecutors. This tragedy brings the number of migrant fatalities attempting Channel crossings this year to 51, according to Jacques Billant, France’s prefect for the Pas-de-Calais region.

 

Saturday’s number is the highest daily count of crossings this year, surpassing the previous record of 882 set on June 18. To date, over 26,600 migrants have made the crossing in 2024.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the incident, saying, “It was appalling that more lives have been lost in the Channel.” She also emphasized the role of criminal smuggler gangs, writing on X, “The gangs do not care if people live or die — this is a terrible trade in lives.”

 

The Labour government, led by Keir Starmer, has committed to reducing cross-Channel arrivals and dismantling smuggler networks, a key election issue this year.

GARAVI GUJARAT

