UK lawmakers to debate assisted dying bill amid growing support

The UK Parliament is set to debate a proposal to legalize assisted dying, following rising calls to change existing laws. Labour MP Kim Leadbeater will present the bill on October 16, focusing on allowing terminally ill individuals the choice at the end of their lives.

The proposed legislation will apply only to England and Wales if it advances. Keir Starmer, Labour Party leader, had pledged parliamentary time for this issue as part of his campaign promises in July. On Thursday, cabinet secretary Simon Case confirmed it would be a free vote, with the government taking a neutral stance. “The government will remain neutral on the passage of the bill and on the matter of assisted dying,” Case stated in a letter.

Leadbeater, who has been a vocal advocate, stated, “Parliament should now be able to consider a change in the law that would offer reassurance and relief – and most importantly, dignity and choice – to people in the last months of their lives.”

Euthanasia remains illegal in Britain, though similar laws exist in several European countries. Scotland, which controls its health policies separately, is also considering legislation to legalize assisted dying.

Attempts to pass such legislation in the UK have failed in the past, most notably in 2015, but public opinion has shifted over the years, with recent campaigns highlighting the issue, including one led by broadcaster Esther Rantzen, who has terminal cancer.

Private members’ bills, like the one Leadbeater is introducing, are proposed by individual lawmakers and are not part of the government’s legislative agenda. These bills still undergo debate and scrutiny before being voted on.

The Isle of Man and Jersey are also considering their own legislation to allow terminally ill individuals the right to die. Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal have legalized euthanasia, with Portugal being the most recent in 2023.