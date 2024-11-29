Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for hiring ‘unqualified queer and black individuals’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sparked controversy after criticizing Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella over allegations of discriminatory hiring practices within Microsoft’s gaming division. Musk’s remarks were prompted by a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Ian Miles Cheong, accusing Microsoft of prioritizing the hiring of “unqualified queer and black individuals” while deliberately excluding white applicants.

The allegations first surfaced when Cheong posted on X, claiming Microsoft’s gaming arm was acting on an executive directive to avoid hiring “crusty old white dudes.” The post further alleged that these hiring practices were intentionally designed to exclude white candidates, raising concerns about discrimination.

Cheong’s post read: “Microsoft’s gaming division is excluding whites from being hired to work on their video games. All of their new hires are unqualified queer and black people because the company’s executives have an explicit mandate against ‘crusty old white dudes.’”

Musk, known for his outspoken presence on social media, responded by tagging Nadella in a tweet: “Um, [Satya Nadella], this is illegal…” His comment fueled discussions about the legality and ethics of hiring policies in major corporations, especially in the gaming industry.

Avowed art director at Obsidian and Microsoft brags about being racist and sexist against white guys. It’s in the company’s unspoken hiring policy, which he’s partly in charge of. pic.twitter.com/Wg3EASqoXx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 27, 2024

Cheong also shared another post from Blue Sky, a platform gaining traction among critics of X. This post highlighted comments by Matthew Hansen, Art Director at Obsidian Entertainment, which Cheong claimed reflected discriminatory hiring practices within Microsoft. Hansen had reportedly posted on Blue Sky about being “sexist and racist against white men” and suggested that this attitude aligned with an unspoken policy at Microsoft.

- Advertisement -

Musk reacted strongly to Hansen’s remarks, stating, “He is confessing to illegal behavior. Won’t end well for him.” Hansen, a key figure in recruitment decisions, had previously mocked Musk’s stance on discrimination in the gaming industry.

This isn’t the first time Musk has weighed in on alleged bias in gaming. In March 2024, Musk reacted to a controversial tweet by Kelly Lombardi, Xbox’s global product marketing manager. Lombardi had posted, “Raise your hand if you’re not a white man and you buy video games,” later clarifying, “(No hate to white dudes, it’s just another day in the gaming industry that minorities have to fight to prove they exist).”

Although Lombardi deleted the post, screenshots circulated widely, with YouTuber The Quartering and others using it as evidence of alleged discrimination in the industry. Musk commented at the time that no company should accept racist or sexist policies, adding, “It should not be acceptable for any company in the gaming industry to be racist and sexist against ‘white guys.’”

Cheong’s claims and Hansen’s alleged comments have intensified debates about diversity and inclusivity in the gaming world. Critics argue that while promoting representation is essential, hiring policies should remain fair and unbiased. On the other hand, supporters of diverse hiring practices emphasize the importance of addressing historical inequities in industries long dominated by certain demographics.

The controversy also highlights tensions between tech leaders, with Musk using his platform to directly challenge Microsoft’s alleged practices. Meanwhile, Blue Sky has emerged as a hub for critics of Musk and X, including celebrities and public figures who left X over concerns about its management and perceived tolerance of toxic behavior.

Microsoft has not issued an official statement on the allegations, and it remains unclear how these claims will impact its gaming division or its leadership.

The situation underscores the complexities of balancing diversity initiatives with legal and ethical hiring practices, especially in high-profile industries like gaming. As debates rage on, Musk’s involvement has ensured the topic remains at the forefront of public discourse.