9.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessMark Zuckerberg dines with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, signals support for American renewal
BusinessNews

Mark Zuckerberg dines with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, signals support for American renewal

By: vibhuti

Date:

Mark Zuckerberg (R) with Donald Trump (L) at dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. (Photo credit: @cb_doge)

Related stories

News

Study reveals caste-based DEI training fuels anti-Hindu bias in the US

A recent study by the Network Contagion Research Institute...
News

Indian-American group urges Biden and Trump to address rising attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

An Indian-American organization has called on US President Joe...
News

Kamala Harris shares an emotional video after losing to Trump: “Don’t let anybody take your power”

US Vice President Kamala Harris addressed her supporters in an...
News

Trump appoints Covid lockdown critic Jay Bhattacharya to lead NIH

US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Dr. Jay Bhattacharya,...
News

Key events to watch in 2025: Trump’s return, Kumbh Mela, BTS Reunion, and More

From the second stint in the White House for...
Mark Zuckerberg joined Donald Trump for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate Wednesday (27), with an advisor to the president-elect saying the tech billionaire “wants to support the national renewal of America.”
The 40-year-old chief executive of Meta—which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp—has been carefully trying to mend ties with Trump.
Both men have had a strained relationship over the years, with Facebook being among the social media networks that banned Trump after the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
But on Wednesday (27), a Meta spokesperson said, “Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming administration.”

In a statement, the spokesperson added that it was an important time for the future of American innovation.
It was not immediately clear if billionaire Elon Musk, a close Trump ally who previously challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match fight, also attended the dinner, though he has frequently been present at Mar-a-Lago since the election.
Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, told Fox News on Wednesday that Zuckerberg “has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of, and a participant in, this change that we’re seeing all around America.”
“He’s made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under President Trump’s leadership,” Miller said in a televised interview.
While treading cautiously in Trump’s first term, tech titans were quick to laud the Republican’s election victory this time — with Zuckerberg among those who offered his congratulations.
Before the election, Zuckerberg stopped election-related philanthropy and Meta modified its algorithms to reduce political content.
Zuckerberg had previously contributed large sums to fund nonprofits working to support US electoral infrastructure during the Covid pandemic.
The donations had been seized upon by Trump after his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, falsely alleging that they were part of a plot to swing the election.
vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Kamala Harris shares an emotional video after losing to Trump: “Don’t let anybody take your power”
Next article
Indian-American group urges Biden and Trump to address rising attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Janhvi has seen that vulnerable side of me’: Arjun Kapoor on evolving bond with his stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Entertainment 0
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is receiving widespread acclaim...

Study reveals caste-based DEI training fuels anti-Hindu bias in the US

News 0
A recent study by the Network Contagion Research Institute...

‘Blank Space is a song I’ll always listen to forever’: Travis Kelce on falling for Taylor Swift’s hits

Entertainment 0
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce recently revealed his...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc