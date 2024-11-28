9.4 C
News

Indian-American group urges Biden and Trump to address rising attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

By: vibhuti

Date:

People holding a banner take part in a protest march demanding protections for Hindus and other minority groups after the expulsion of premier Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka on November 2, 2024. Hundreds marched in Bangladesh's capital on November 2 to demand protections for Hindus and other minorities who say they have suffered violence and threats since the ouster of autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina. (Photo by Abdul Goni / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL GONI/AFP via Getty Images)

An Indian-American organization has called on US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump to intervene in escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) expressed alarm over the country’s alleged descent into a “radicalized Islamic state” and urged the United States and global authorities to act decisively to protect minority communities.

Khanderao Kand, president of FIIDS, addressed letters to both leaders, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. He appealed for an independent inquiry into the attacks and called for efforts to restore democracy and safeguard the rights of vulnerable populations. Highlighting the international community’s role, Kand remarked, “Bangladesh is rapidly descending into a radicalized Islamic state, all under the watch of the US, the State Department, and the UN, who must act now to restore democracy and protect minorities.”

FIIDS also raised concerns about the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu priest and former ISKCON leader, who has been accused of sedition. Denied bail by the court, his imprisonment has sparked widespread protests across Bangladesh. The organization described his detention as a troubling sign of increasing oppression against Hindu religious leaders and minority communities.

According to a FIIDS report, over 200 attacks have been perpetrated against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh since the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5. Religious sites, including temples, have been targeted by extremist groups. The incidents underscore growing fears about the erosion of secular values in the region and the safety of minority communities.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also expressed concern over the denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das. In an official statement, the MEA condemned the violence against Hindus and other minorities, urging Bangladesh’s authorities to ensure their safety and uphold their rights.

“We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh,” the statement said.

The MEA criticized the targeting of a religious leader who was peacefully presenting legitimate demands, while perpetrators of violent attacks remained at large. It called for immediate action to safeguard minorities’ right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

The rising violence in Bangladesh has significant implications for regional stability and human rights. FIIDS has urged the United Nations, along with US leadership, to prioritize the restoration of peace and democracy in Bangladesh. Khanderao Kand underscored the importance of addressing the crisis, stating, “Bangladesh’s progress as a democratic and inclusive society depends on safeguarding the rights of all its citizens, including its most vulnerable populations.”

The international community now faces the challenge of balancing diplomatic relations with Bangladesh while pressuring its government to protect minorities and uphold democratic principles.

vibhuti
vibhuti

