After Trump victory, Indian American leader calls for action against persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

People take part in a protest march demanding protections for Hindus and other minority groups after the expulsion of premier Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka on November 2, 2024. Hundreds marched in Bangladesh's capital on November 2 to demand protections for Hindus and other minorities who say they have suffered violence and threats since the ouster of autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina. (Photo by Abdul Goni / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL GONI/AFP via Getty Images)

Indian American physician and community leader Bharat Barai has urged decisive action against the Bangladeshi government over the alleged persecution of Hindus and other minorities. Speaking during the annual Diwali celebrations at the US Capitol, Barai highlighted the growing concerns about the safety and rights of minority communities in Bangladesh.

Barai expressed optimism about President-elect Donald Trump’s commitment to addressing the issue, referencing a statement Trump made before the November elections:

“I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos,” Trump had stated.

Barai revealed that Indian Americans are actively engaging with the incoming administration and members of Congress to advocate for measures such as economic sanctions against Bangladesh. He suggested targeting the country’s garment industry, a vital part of its economy, as a means to exert pressure.

Additionally, Barai called on the Indian government to step up and address the issue with Bangladesh directly. He proposed that India consider imposing its own sanctions to reinforce the message and support the Hindu minority.

“We believe that combined international pressure can compel the Bangladeshi government to take concrete steps to protect Hindus and other minorities,” Barai asserted.

The call for action reflects growing concerns within the Indian American community about the treatment of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh. Many hope that diplomatic and economic measures will lead to meaningful change.

