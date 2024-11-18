13 C
New York
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndian-American CEO of Greptile defends 84-hour workweeks despite backlash
News

Indian-American CEO of Greptile defends 84-hour workweeks despite backlash

By: vibhuti

Date:

Daksh Gupta revealed that employees at Greptile work grueling 84-hour weeks with minimal work-life balance. (Photo credit: @dakshgup)

Related stories

An Indian-American CEO of the AI startup Greptile, Daksh Gupta has sparked widespread debate after openly discussing the company’s demanding work culture. In a recent social media post, Gupta revealed that employees at Greptile work grueling 84-hour weeks with minimal work-life balance.

The post, intended to ensure transparency with prospective hires, generated a mixed response, including both death threats and a surge in job applications.

Gupta’s tweet, which quickly went viral with over 1.6 million views, stated:
“Recently, I started telling candidates right in the first interview that Greptile offers no work-life balance. Typical workdays start at 9 a.m. and end at 11 p.m., often later, and we work Saturdays, sometimes also Sundays. It felt wrong to do this at first but I’m convinced now that the transparency is good, and I’d much rather people know this from the get-go rather than find out on their first day.”

The post sparked an intense online debate about work hours and workplace culture, with critics accusing Gupta of promoting a “toxic culture.” One user questioned the sustainability of such practices:

- Advertisement -

“Transparency is great, but what makes you think this will help your company succeed over just giving weekends off to increase productivity and improve work quality in fewer hours?”

Others acknowledged Gupta’s honesty but challenged the effectiveness of his approach. However, Gupta defended his stance, clarifying in a follow-up post:
“Now that this is on the front page of Reddit and my inbox is 20% death threats and 80% job applications, here’s a follow-up. The people that work here had 6-fig 20 hr/week jobs before this, and can go back to them any time.”

Gupta emphasized that the high-pressure environment was a temporary strategy for the startup’s early stages, not a long-term model. He also addressed criticism about his heritage, asserting that his approach was shaped by San Francisco’s tech-driven culture, not his Indian origins:

“Lot of Indian hate coming from this post so I want to clarify that I am like this not because I’m Indian but because I’m San Franciscan.”

Despite the backlash, Gupta stood firm, stating that Greptile’s culture appeals to individuals who thrive under pressure and are willing to make short-term sacrifices for long-term success.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
After Trump victory, Indian American leader calls for action against persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh
Next article
‘I believe 70 per cent of Hindu Americans voted Trump,’ says Indian American leader Dr Bharat Barai

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Two years ago I lost my voice,’ singer Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about losing his voice and recovery journey

Entertainment 0
Renowned singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani recently shared...

Aamir Khan says ‘Singham Again’ makers made a mistake clashing with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ | Watch video

Entertainment 0
This Diwali witnessed a major box office clash between...

Indian top court censures Delhi government over pollution control delays

India News 0
Delhi’s pollution levels worsened Monday, with an AQI of...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc