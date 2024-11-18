‘I believe 70 per cent of Hindu Americans voted Trump,’ says Indian American leader Dr Bharat Barai

Disillusioned by the Democratic Party’s approach to human rights issues and drawn to Donald Trump’s stance on Hindu rights in Bangladesh, around 70 per cent of Hindu Americans voted for the Republican candidate in the recent presidential elections, according to influential Indian-American leader Dr Bharat Barai.

“The Democratic Party has not really done much to court Indian Americans. Not only that, they have done things that are very insulting, infuriating, and humiliating to Indian Americans. When it comes specifically to India-related issues, number one, the Democrats, somehow or other, use human rights as a political tool,” Barai told PTI.

Barai highlighted the lack of strong condemnation from President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, or Vice President Kamala Harris on the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, where over 100 Hindus were killed, temples desecrated, and people forced to wear hijabs.

While the Hindu-American population is relatively small, Barai noted they are a significant voting bloc in close elections. “I believe 70 percent of Hindu Americans voted for Trump this time,” he said.

Barai also attributed Trump’s success with Hindu-American voters to his statements on Bangladeshi Hindus and his appointments of Hindu-Americans Vivek Ramaswamy and Tulsi Gabbard to prominent positions. “Trump got the benefit of doubt, partly based on his strong statement about Bangladeshi Hindus. But of course, people will judge Trump by what he does (after coming to office),” Barai explained.

Attending Diwali celebrations at the US Capitol, Barai expressed optimism about strengthening US-India relations under the next administration. He emphasized the “special bond” between Trump and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, citing the tumultuous welcome Trump received during his visit to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

“Trump did not try to cross India or needle India when he was the president. He turbocharged the process of Quad, which will likely go even further as the US, Japan, Australia, and India stand together to counter China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Barai also credited Hindu-Americans for playing a pivotal role in Trump’s success in swing states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. “His margin in Georgia swelled over 180,000. I would say he owes 100,000 of those votes to Hindu Americans,” Barai concluded, adding that Trump’s remarks on Bangladeshi Hindus resonated deeply within the community.