9.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsStudy reveals caste-based DEI training fuels anti-Hindu bias in the US
News

Study reveals caste-based DEI training fuels anti-Hindu bias in the US

By: vibhuti

Date:

The Hindu American Foundation has expressed concerns that these programs promote hostility toward Hindus, exacerbating discrimination against them. (Representative image: iStock)

Related stories

News

Indian-American group urges Biden and Trump to address rising attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

An Indian-American organization has called on US President Joe...
Business

Mark Zuckerberg dines with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, signals support for American renewal

Mark Zuckerberg joined Donald Trump for dinner at his...
News

Kamala Harris shares an emotional video after losing to Trump: “Don’t let anybody take your power”

US Vice President Kamala Harris addressed her supporters in an...
News

Trump appoints Covid lockdown critic Jay Bhattacharya to lead NIH

US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Dr. Jay Bhattacharya,...
News

Key events to watch in 2025: Trump’s return, Kumbh Mela, BTS Reunion, and More

From the second stint in the White House for...

A recent study by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) in collaboration with Rutgers University has revealed that caste-based diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training programs in the United States are fostering anti-Hindu hatred instead of combating discrimination.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has raised awareness of this issue and criticized prominent media outlets, The New York Times (NYT) and Bloomberg, for allegedly suppressing the findings.

The study particularly focused on the impact of anti-caste training conducted by Equality Labs, a South Asian Dalit organization advocating for caste equity. Rather than reducing bias, the findings suggest that such training worsens anti-Hindu prejudice.

The Hindu American Foundation has expressed concerns that these programs promote hostility toward Hindus, exacerbating discrimination against them.

One of the study’s startling revelations was the reaction of participants exposed to Equality Labs’ materials. When the term “Jew” was substituted with “Brahmin” in the training content, respondents were significantly more likely to adopt dehumanizing rhetoric against Brahmins, using terms like “parasites,” “virus,” or “devil personified.” HAF highlighted this alarming trend as evidence that the training fosters division and intolerance.

- Advertisement -

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), HAF stated, “Instead of fighting discrimination, DEI programs like those by Equality Labs worsen racial suspicion and anti-Hindu hate.” The foundation also pointed out that participants exposed to Equality Labs’ training materials were 30 per cent more likely to perceive bias and harm in scenarios where none existed, compared to a control group that received neutral academic instruction on caste concepts such as varna and jati.

The study’s implications are profound. Instead of fostering inclusion, these programs may be perpetuating a cycle of “punitive retribution,” as described by HAF. This raises significant questions about the efficacy and motivations behind certain DEI initiatives in corporate and educational spaces.

Adding to the controversy, HAF alleged that The New York Times and Bloomberg intentionally suppressed the study’s findings. According to the foundation, The New York Times initially planned to publish a story based on the study and even set a publication date but abruptly shelved it without explanation. Bloomberg also reportedly canceled its coverage of the report, allegedly influenced by editors sympathetic to DEI programs.

Colin Wright, an evolutionary biologist, criticized the media giants in his analysis of the situation. He noted that while The New York Times had previously referenced NCRI’s research in over 20 articles without requiring peer review, it demanded peer review for this study, seemingly as a pretext to avoid publication. Bloomberg, on the other hand, discarded the report outright.

The Hindu American Foundation called out this alleged media bias, stating, “Refusing to cover this case-control study censors critical information with immense repercussions for the Hindu American community.” The foundation urged both The New York Times and Bloomberg to release the study’s findings, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Equality Labs, the organization at the center of this controversy, describes itself as a civil rights group addressing caste discrimination. However, critics argue that its training materials propagate harmful stereotypes, fostering suspicion and division within South Asian communities.

This controversy underscores a broader debate about the role of DEI programs in addressing complex social issues like caste discrimination. While these initiatives are intended to promote equality, their unintended consequences, as highlighted by this study, demand a reevaluation of their methods and implementation.

The suppression of such findings by major media outlets raises concerns about journalistic integrity and the responsibility of media to ensure a balanced discourse. For the Hindu American community, this study serves as a wake-up call about the challenges they face in combating bias in the name of inclusion.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-American group urges Biden and Trump to address rising attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Janhvi has seen that vulnerable side of me’: Arjun Kapoor on evolving bond with his stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Entertainment 0
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is receiving widespread acclaim...

‘Blank Space is a song I’ll always listen to forever’: Travis Kelce on falling for Taylor Swift’s hits

Entertainment 0
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce recently revealed his...

‘I had to learn how to breathe again’: Angelina Jolie opens up about playing opera singer Maria Callas

Entertainment 0
Angelina Jolie’s transformation into opera legend Maria Callas in...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc