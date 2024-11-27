Kamala Harris shares an emotional video after losing to Trump: “Don’t let anybody take your power”

US Vice President Kamala Harris addressed her supporters in an emotional video following her loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. In the 28-second clip, Harris appeared subdued but firm as she encouraged her followers to stay resilient.

“I just have to remind you, don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5th,” Harris said, referencing Election Day.

The video, which showed Harris in professional attire, was shared after weeks of silence as Trump’s transition team moved forward with Cabinet appointments ahead of his January 20, 2025, inauguration.

Harris continued her message of empowerment, adding, “And you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you.”

While Harris’ motivation for the video is unclear, social media reactions were mixed. Some users expressed concern over her appearance, while others criticized her delivery. Actor Kevin Sorbo commented, “Have you been drinking?” on X (formerly Twitter), while another user remarked, “Ooof she looks rough. Couple too many drinks?”

Despite the election loss, Harris has not ruled out another presidential bid. Her 2020 campaign ended before the Iowa caucuses, but she made history as Biden’s running mate. Her first public appearance post-election was at Arlington Cemetery’s Veterans Day ceremony on November 11, followed by attending a White House meeting with the Bidens and Trump two days later.