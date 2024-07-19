Indian-Americans lead in median household income, highlighting US as ‘Land of Opportunity,’: Musk

Elon Musk recently highlighted America as the ‘land of opportunity’ by sharing statistics on the median household income of various ethnic groups in the US. In a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk shared a graphic that showed the median household income of different ethnic groups in the US. He wrote, “Wow, America really is the land of opportunity!”

According to the census report titled ‘Median US Household Income By Selected Ethnic Groups, 2018,’ Indian-Americans reported the highest median household income at $119,858. They were followed by Taiwanese at $95,736 and Chinese at $81,487. White Americans reported the least median household income in 2018, at $65,902.

Pakistani Americans had a median household income of $77,315, ranking fifth on the list. The report also included the incomes of Filipino, Korean, Cambodian, Hmong, and Vietnamese Americans.

In 2022, the gross median household income for Asian households in the United States was $108,700. Last month, Musk re-shared a statistic showing that Asian women earn more than white males in the US.

The original post, now deleted, stated, “Ever wonder why Asian women aren’t mentioned by the left when it lectures us about race and gender pay gaps? Because Asian women are the stone that kills both narratives.” Musk seemed to agree with this statement.

Indian-Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the United States, with nearly five million people of Indian origin residing in the country. Many are first or second-generation immigrants and hold important positions, such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft head Satya Nadella.