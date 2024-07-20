19.8 C
Trump promises to end Ukraine-Russia war in call with Zelenskyy

By: vibhuti

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a meeting in New York on September 25, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has promised to end the war between Ukraine and Russia after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated him on winning the Republican presidential nomination.

The two leaders spoke on the phone on Friday (19).

“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and I had a very good phone call earlier today. He congratulated me on a very successful Republican National Convention and becoming the Republican nominee for President of the United States,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

This call is important because it’s the first time Trump has spoken with a foreign leader after becoming the Republican Party’s presidential nominee. It shows that the international community is recognizing his chances in the November 5 elections.

“I appreciate President Zelenskyy for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families. Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity,” Trump wrote.

During the call, Zelenskyy condemned the assassination attempt on Trump last Saturday and spoke about Americans coming together in unity during these times.

“Ukraine will always be grateful to the United States for its help in strengthening our ability to resist Russian terror. Russian attacks on our cities and villages continue every day. We agreed with President Trump to discuss at a personal meeting what steps can make peace fair and truly lasting,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Trump, 78, has spoken with many foreign leaders as he runs for president again, but this call with Zelenskyy is especially important because it could affect US policy toward Ukraine and Russia.

A win for Trump could mean a big change in the support that President Joe Biden has given to Ukraine.

Recently, Trump announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate for the November vote. Vance has previously said he doesn’t care much about what happens to Ukraine.

Previous article
Popular

