Trump calls for unity in first speech after assassination attempt, accepts Republican nomination

In his first major speech after surviving an assassination attempt, Donald Trump called for unity as he accepted the Republican nomination for president. He promised that, if elected, he would lead the country through “the four greatest years in American history.”

The 78-year-old former president spoke at the Republican National Convention, thanking Americans for their support and detailing the assassination attempt. “So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States,” Trump said.

He asked for Americans’ partnership and support in the upcoming November 5 election. “Every day, I will strive to honor the trust you have placed in me, and I will never let you down,” Trump said. He emphasized that he would represent all Americans, not just a portion. “We will press forward, and together, we will win, win, win,” he declared.

Reflecting on the attack, Trump said, “I felt something hit me really, really hard. It was a bullet, [and] my head was covered with blood. But I felt very safe because I had God on my side.” He thanked God for his survival and vowed to continue his campaign with renewed determination.

Trump criticized the current administration, led by President Joe Biden, and contrasted his presidency with theirs. He mentioned his achievements, such as defeating ISIS and maintaining peace with North Korea. “Under President Trump, Russia took nothing,” he stated.

He criticized the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the resulting chaos, saying it emboldened Russia to invade Ukraine and Israel to face severe attacks. Trump promised a stronger military and a new Iron Dome Missile Defense System made in the USA.

He also pledged to restore American cities, fight diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s, and lead the country into a new “Golden Age.” “Together, we will lead America to new heights of greatness like the world has never seen before,” Trump said.

Trump announced Senator JD Vance as his running mate and called for unity across political and racial lines. “To every citizen, whether you are young or old, man or woman, Democrat, Republican, or Independent, black or white, Asian or Hispanic, I extend to you a hand of loyalty and friendship,” he said.

He concluded by promising to restore America’s respect globally and secure its borders. “No nation will question our power. No enemy will doubt our might,” Trump said. He warned that the upcoming election is critical and promised to end inflation and illegal immigration crises. “I will bring back the American Dream,” Trump said.