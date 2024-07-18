Kamala Harris addresses Trump attack, calls it ‘heinous, horrible, and cowardly act’

US Vice President Kamala Harris has emphasized the need to reject political violence and embrace a robust discussion about the stakes in the upcoming presidential election. Americans are set to vote for their next president in November.

“The hallmark of American democracy, the hallmark of any democracy, is a strong competition of ideas, policies, and a vision for the future. Just as we must reject political violence, we must also embrace a robust discussion about what is at stake in this election,” Harris stated at an event in Michigan on Wednesday (17).

Harris condemned the recent assassination attempt on former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In 2020, AANHPI leaders across the country showed the power of their vote and their voice. In 2024, they’ll do it again. pic.twitter.com/BMc2EbOnlJ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 17, 2024

“As we all know, it was a heinous, horrible, and cowardly act. My husband, Doug (Emhoff), and I are thankful he was not seriously injured. That day, as soon as we saw what was happening, we said a prayer for his well-being. And our thoughts immediately turned to Melania (Trump), who we have met, and their family,” she said.

Harris stressed that no one should fear for the safety of a loved one because they serve in public office. She also expressed gratitude to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities.

“The United States of America, I believe, is the greatest democracy the world has ever known. But in the aftermath of this weekend’s shootings, one of the questions we now confront is about the way we should engage with one another in this campaign,” she added.

Harris highlighted President Joe Biden’s call for unity issued on Sunday evening.

“There must be unity around the idea that while our nation’s history has been scarred by political violence, violence is never acceptable. There can be no equivocation about that,” she said, receiving applause.

She concluded by stating that the surest way to reaffirm the strength of democracy is through a vigorous and civil exchange of ideas.