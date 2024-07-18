27.2 C
New York
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Headline news

Kamala Harris addresses Trump attack, calls it ‘heinous, horrible, and cowardly act’

By: vibhuti

Date:

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN - JULY 17: US Vice President Kamala Harris attends a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Harris' visit, following the attempted assassination of former President Trump, makes this her fourth trip to Michigan this year and seventh visit since taking office. (Photo by Chris duMond/Getty Images)

US Vice President Kamala Harris has emphasized the need to reject political violence and embrace a robust discussion about the stakes in the upcoming presidential election. Americans are set to vote for their next president in November.

“The hallmark of American democracy, the hallmark of any democracy, is a strong competition of ideas, policies, and a vision for the future. Just as we must reject political violence, we must also embrace a robust discussion about what is at stake in this election,” Harris stated at an event in Michigan on Wednesday (17).

Harris condemned the recent assassination attempt on former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“As we all know, it was a heinous, horrible, and cowardly act. My husband, Doug (Emhoff), and I are thankful he was not seriously injured. That day, as soon as we saw what was happening, we said a prayer for his well-being. And our thoughts immediately turned to Melania (Trump), who we have met, and their family,” she said.

Harris stressed that no one should fear for the safety of a loved one because they serve in public office. She also expressed gratitude to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities.

“The United States of America, I believe, is the greatest democracy the world has ever known. But in the aftermath of this weekend’s shootings, one of the questions we now confront is about the way we should engage with one another in this campaign,” she added.

Harris highlighted President Joe Biden’s call for unity issued on Sunday evening.

“There must be unity around the idea that while our nation’s history has been scarred by political violence, violence is never acceptable. There can be no equivocation about that,” she said, receiving applause.

She concluded by stating that the surest way to reaffirm the strength of democracy is through a vigorous and civil exchange of ideas.










