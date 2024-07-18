27.2 C
JD Vance praises South Asian immigrants and his wife, Usha Chilukuri, in RNC acceptance speech
Headline news

JD Vance praises South Asian immigrants and his wife, Usha Chilukuri, in RNC acceptance speech

By: vibhuti

Date:

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance celebrate as he is nominated for the office of Vice President alongside Ohio Delegate Bernie Moreno on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Republican US vice-presidential nominee Senator JD Vance on Wednesday (17) applauded the role immigrants from South Asia have played in genuinely enriching America, as he lavished praise on his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance.

Vance’s remarks came as he officially accepted the Republican Party’s nomination to be vice president of the United States in the November 5 presidential poll.

“I am married to the daughter of South Asian immigrants to this country, incredible people, people who genuinely have enriched the country in so many ways,” Vance, 39, said in his impressive acceptance speech on the third day of the 4-day Republican National Convention here.

“And of course, I’m biased, because I love my wife, but I believe that it’s true. When I proposed to my wife, we were in law school, and I said, Honey, I come with USD 120,000 worth of law school debt and a cemetery plot on a mountainside in eastern Kentucky,” he said.

Vance said he met his “beautiful wife” Usha at Yale University. “Tonight I’m joined by my beautiful wife, Usha, an incredible lawyer and a better mom,” he said.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Usha grew up in a San Diego suburb. Usha, a graduate of Yale Law School, is a civil litigation attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP.

She has clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. She also clerked for Justice Brett Kavanaugh while he was a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

The Vance couple was married in 2014 in Kentucky. The couple has three children: sons Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter named Mirabel.

