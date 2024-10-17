Dog spotted on Great Pyramid of Giza by paraglider goes viral | Watch video

A video showing a dog atop the Great Pyramid of Giza has gone viral on social media platform X. The video, posted by ABC News, captures a man flying above the Great Pyramid in Egypt using a powered paraglider. While the recording date remains unclear, ABC News shared the footage on October 16.

The video shows the paraglider soaring across the pyramid, with a dog visible in the background on top of the ancient structure. The Great Pyramid of Giza, standing at over 480 feet tall, is the largest pyramid in Egypt and served as the tomb of Pharaoh Khufu, a ruler during the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom. It is also the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

In related developments, Egypt’s Grand Egyptian Museum is preparing to open 12 halls displaying artifacts from ancient Egypt, beginning on October 17 as part of a trial run, according to the Associated Press.

The museum, a mega-project near the Giza Pyramids, has already cost over $1 billion and has been under construction for more than a decade. The official opening date has yet to be announced, having been delayed multiple times due to various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Limited tours have been offered since 2022.

More than 100,000 artifacts showcasing Egypt’s ancient treasures will be featured in what will be the world’s largest archaeological museum, according to Egyptian state information. Al-Tayeb Abbas, assistant to Egypt’s minister of antiquities, explained that the trial run will allow 4,000 visitors per day and will help the museum address operational issues ahead of its full opening.

The 12 halls will display exhibits related to society, religion, and ancient Egyptian doctrines, organized by dynasty and historical period. Thousands of artifacts will be presented in these open-style galleries.