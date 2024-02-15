15.9 C
London
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryDelhi tense as farmers threaten to march again
Headline StoryIndia News

Delhi tense as farmers threaten to march again

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

English test scandal students to pitch TV drama similar to ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’

Inspired by the success of the TV drama “Mr...
Headline Story

Overseas student applications to UK universities rise again

While the UK government has been tightening immigration norms,...
Headline Story

India’s top court strikes down electoral bonds scheme, calls it ‘unconstitutional’

In a landmark judgement, the Indian Supreme Court on...
Headline Story

Recession hits economy, increases Sunak’s election challenge

The economy entered a recession in the latter half...
Headline Story

English test scandal: Students seek to clear their names

THOUSANDS of international students are campaigning to clear their...

Two key border points between Delhi and Haryana state remain closed for traffic as farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation entered the third day on Thursday.

Multiple layers of concrete blocks and metal spikes have been put in place at Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana as well as at the Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh.

Thousands of farmers on tractors are riding towards New Delhi in a revival of past protests that saw highways into the capital blockaded by agricultural machinery for more than a year.

The farmers have been stopped by the Haryana Police at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana states, nearly 200 km from Delhi, but they have vowed to press ahead.

A panel of three Union ministers have arrived in Chandigarh on Thursday to hold talks with protesting farmer leaders.

Agriculture and farmer welfare minister Arjun Munda, minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal and minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai will meet the farmer leaders.

This will be the third round of talks between the two sides: the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive.

The farmer leaders have said the next course of action will be decided on the basis of the central government’s proposals.

In 2021, the farmers had carried out a successful campaign demanding repeal of new laws deregulating agricultural markets.

Farm union leaders say the government has not done enough since then to alleviate their hardships, prompting them to again move to the capital to make their demands heard.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the agitation to put pressure on the Centre over their demands.

One of their foremost demands is to expand these minimum support prices (MSP) to include all crops to shield them from market fluctuations.

The Modi government promised to consider this demand after the last farmer protests in 2021, but unions say nothing has been done since.

They also want criminal charges against union leaders over the last protests to be dropped and a monthly pension of $120 for farmers over 60.

They are also seeking debt relief, India’s withdrawal from the World Trade Organization and free trade agreements, and assurances that existing subsidies, including free electricity, will continue.

The Haryana government on Thursday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two days till February 17. All telecom service providers in the state have been directed to comply with the order.

The authorities fear that the agitators will misuse the internet to spread rumours and inflammatory materials.

On Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells at two border points as protesters tried to break past barricades set up by the Haryana Police to stop them from heading to the national capital.

In protest, farmers squatted on railway tracks in Haryana on Thursday, leading to the cancellation and diversion of many trains. (Agencies)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
English test scandal students to pitch TV drama similar to ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Salisbury’s first Muslim mayor expelled over alleged antisemitic remarks

UK News 0
THE first Muslim mayor of Salisbury, Atiqul Hoque, has...

Indian legal battle drives UK appetite for butter chicken

Features 0
WHO really invented butter chicken? The competing claims of...

Lalit Modi urges ECB to revamp The Hundred for revenue boost

Cricket 0
THE former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL),...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc