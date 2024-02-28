9 C
London
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia NewsCough syrup deaths: Uzbek court sentences Indian, 22 others
India News

Cough syrup deaths: Uzbek court sentences Indian, 22 others

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Air India’s new inflight safety video celebrates Indian classical dance forms

Air India, recognised as India’s foremost international airline, on...
India News

Sonia Gandhi steps down from frontline politics

SONIA GANDHI, one of the most prominent leaders of...
Entertainment

Indian state sets Kathak dance record with 1,484 dancers

Khajuraho, situated in the central state of Madhya Pradesh,...
Headline news

India’s Modi says committed to farmers’ welfare

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday his...
India News

Indian legal doyen Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

LEGAL doyen and veteran advocate Fali S Nariman died...

A court in Uzbekistan sentenced 23 people to prison terms on Monday (26) over the deaths of 68 children linked to contaminated cough syrups produced by India’s Marion Biotech, following a six-month-long trial.

The Central Asian nation had previously reported 65 deaths linked to the medicines, but last month the prosecutors at the Tashkent city court updated the death toll and said two more people had been charged during the hearings.

The defendants, including one Indian national, faced jail terms ranging from two to 20 years. They were found guilty of tax evasion, sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, abuse of office, negligence, forgery, and bribery.

Singh Raghvendra Pratar, an executive director of Quramax Medical, a company that sold medicines produced by India’s Marion Biotech in Uzbekistan, was handed the longest – 20-year – prison term.

Former senior officials who were in charge of licensing imported medicines were also sentenced to lengthy terms.

The court decided that compensation amounting to $80,000 (1 billion Uzbek sums) would be paid to each of the families of 68 children who died from consumption of the syrup, as well as to four other children who became disabled.

Parents of eight other children affected by the drug will get from $16,000 to $40,000. The compensation money will be collected from seven of the convicts, the court’s decision said, according to the Supreme Court statement.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Air India’s new inflight safety video celebrates Indian classical dance forms

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Hunt cautioned over pre-election tax cuts

Business 0
CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt should not announce further pre-election tax...

Ayushmann attends UNICEF India’s Radio4Child Awards 2024

Entertainment 0
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the National Ambassador of...

Biggest Challenges to Greater Cryptocurrency Adoption in the Business World

Uncategorized 0
There’s no denying that cryptocurrencies are highly advantageous in...

Popular

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

UN raises human rights concerns about Sunak’s Rwanda policy

Headline Story 0
Britain’s new legislation regarding its controversial plan to send...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc