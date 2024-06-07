25.5 C
New York
Friday, June 7, 2024
Canadian police breaks up migrant smuggling network between Canada and US
News

Canadian police breaks up migrant smuggling network between Canada and US

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Hundreds of migrants are believed to have been smuggled into the US between July 2022 and June 2023. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced the successful disruption of a major migrant smuggling network that enabled the illegal passage of hundreds of individuals from Canada into the United States. Four individuals have been apprehended, and warrants have been issued for another four suspects who remain at large.

This network is believed to have facilitated the smuggling of hundreds of migrants into the US from July 2022 to June 2023. Migrants, who initially arrived in Canada from various countries, were charged thousands of dollars to be transported across the St. Lawrence River by boat, often under the cover of darkness. The RCMP, collaborating with American authorities, reported that some migrants tragically lost their lives during these hazardous crossings.

Inspector Etienne Thauvette highlighted the desperation that drives many migrants to seek a better life in North America, stating, “People from around the world come to North America in desperate pursuit of a better life. Transnational criminal networks exploit this desperation to profit from these men, women, and families, with no regard for their safety.”

The accused individuals, aged between 21 and 51, include two residents from the Indigenous border community of Akwesasne. This area has witnessed tragic incidents, such as the deaths of two families from Romania and India in March 2023, who died while attempting to cross the river.

Previous article
Popular

