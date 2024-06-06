Sri Lanka monsoon floods lead to 30 deaths

Severe monsoon rains and flooding in Sri Lanka have resulted in at least 30 fatalities since 15 May, according to State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon. The disaster has left more than 19,000 individuals from over 5,000 families stranded over the weekend.

The floods have caused extensive damage, with 71 houses completely destroyed and another 9,300 partially damaged. Additionally, 825 small and medium-scale industries and 63 infrastructure systems have suffered damage, Tennakoon reported.

“We have deployed the military to assist the relief operations,” Tennakoon said. “Boats have been deployed to help with the supply of relief.”

The deaths have been reported from 10 districts, including the capital Colombo. Torrential rains, which exceeded 300 mm, led to flash floods, fallen trees, high winds, lightning, and earth slips. The Disaster Management Centre has issued flood warnings for several river basins, and earth slip warnings have been issued for four districts by the National Building Research Organisation.

On 3 June, schools across Sri Lanka were closed as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides. More than 5,000 people were relocated to evacuation centres. The navy and army have been mobilised to assist with rescue operations and the distribution of food and essential supplies to the affected areas.

- Advertisement -

Sri Lanka relies on monsoon rains for irrigation and hydroelectricity, but experts have warned of increased flooding due to climate change. Although the main weather bureau has predicted a reduction in rainfall, the threat of flooding remains in low-lying areas.