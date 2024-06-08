19 C
Supporters of Modi to celebrate his third term in 22 US cities
Supporters of Modi to celebrate his third term in 22 US cities

By: vibhuti

Supporters of Modi are planning to celebrate his third swearing-in across 22 cities in the United States, according to a senior leader from the Overseas Friends of the BJP-USA. The celebrations, which will take place in cities such as New York, Jersey City, Washington, DC, Boston, Tampa, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, are scheduled for the current and upcoming weekends.

“Victory celebrations will be held from this Friday to next Sunday in 22 cities in the US,” OFBJP-USA President Adapa Prasad said on Friday. During the election campaign, OFBJP-USA and its members conducted various awareness campaigns in several American cities, including car rallies and phone calls to people in India.

The BJP, as the largest party in Lok Sabha, sees Prime Minister Modi being voted into power for a third consecutive term, a first since 1962. Prime Minister Modi is set to take oath for his third consecutive term, marking a historic occasion in over 60 years.

“This is a historic occasion and a proud moment for all of us,” said Chandrakant Patel, former president of OFBJP-USA, who is hosting the first victory celebration in Tampa, Florida. Once the new government is established, Prasad mentioned that OFBJP-USA plans to launch an advocacy campaign to strengthen the India-US relationship by mobilizing the Indian diaspora.

The group also intends to propose the establishment of an NRI Commission to address issues faced by overseas Indians and the diaspora, including property concerns and minor issues like matching bank signatures. “We are seeking an NRI commission, which would be the point person for all issues related to us,” Prasad stated.

Additionally, OFBJP-USA plans to address the issue of voting rights for NRIs with the new government. Under the current system, NRIs must travel to India to vote, which is costly.

The results of India’s elections, announced on June 4, revealed the ruling National Democratic Alliance coalition, led by Prime Minister Modi, being re-elected for a historic third consecutive term, alongside a resurgence in seats held by an Opposition coalition led by the Congress.

