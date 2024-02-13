9.1 C
London
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsBritish Indian academic awarded £450,000 in discrimination claim against university
UK News

British Indian academic awarded £450,000 in discrimination claim against university

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Hampshire family doctor found guilty of sexual assaults on three patients

Mohan Babu, 47, a family doctor from Emsworth has...
UK News

Labour set to weather storm of dwindling Muslim support

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer finds himself navigating a challenging...
UK News

Foreign workers play pivotal role in NHS: 1 in 5 staff non-UK nationals

In England, the NHS’s dependence on international staff has...
Headline Story

India trying to push watered-down trade deal: UK

The trade deal talks between India and the UK...
UK News

Post court ruling on software faults, Fujitsu won £1.4 billion new government contracts

Fujitsu, the Japanese technology company entangled in the Post...

A university has been ordered to compensate a British Asian academic with a minimum of £450,000 in damages following her victory in a racial discrimination lawsuit at a tribunal.

Portsmouth University was found to have been influenced by ‘pernicious and destructive’ unconscious bias when it failed to reappoint Dr Kajal Sharma.

The tribunal ordered the university to pay damages on 24 January.

Employment Judge Catherine Rayner, in awarding the compensation, emphasised that despite the discrimination not being deliberate, it still caused significant harm to Sharma.

The judge highlighted the insidious nature of unconscious bias and added the academic rightfully expected fairness and awareness of biases from senior academic members.

Following the tribunal’s determination that the selection process was marred by race discrimination, Sharma received a compensation of at least £450,000, with the potential for an additional £300,000 pending pension calculations.

Sharma was appointed to a five-year fixed term secondment as associate head for Organisational Studies and Human Resources Management at the university starting January 2016. She had the option to reapply to the post.

However, when she was overlooked for that position, she complained under the university’s grievance procedure in November 2020 that she had been discriminated against under the UK’s Equality Act 2010.

The 41-year-old was among just two senior lecturers at the institution who were not offered reappointment during a three-year period. Notably, she was the sole ethnic minority candidate seeking reappointment during this period, while 11 out of 12 white colleagues were all retained.

Despite participating in the selection process, Sharma was ultimately passed over in favour of Kerry Collier, a white British woman.

It was revealed that when Sharma’s contract was nearing its end, her manager neglected to inform her that her nearly five-year-held position was being advertised.

The hearing in the case, which took place in Southampton in October 2022, was also told about a series of related issues involving Sharma’s treatment during bereavement following the death of her father in India.

Her husband gave evidence to confirm that her line manager asked his wife to complete various tasks when informed about urgent travel plans to India.

In December 2022, an employment tribunal ruled that Sharma was discriminated against when overlooked for a role as a “visible” member of the university’s ethnic minority staff.

The tribunal expressed scepticism regarding Sharma’s line manager’s justification for favouring Collier’s candidacy over Sharma’s.

Fiona Hnatow, the chief people officer at Portsmouth University, told the tribunal, “On behalf of the university, I extend our apologies for the unlawful conduct and the resulting impact on Dr. Sharma and her family. There are no justifications for racial discrimination within the university, and we acknowledge and respect the tribunal’s ruling.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Hampshire family doctor found guilty of sexual assaults on three patients

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ukraine war spurs India to boost domestic defence production: report

Headline Story 0
THE UKRAINE war has forced India to focus its...

Tesco drivers benefitted from ‘stage-managed’ crashes

Business 0
Supermarket giant Tesco has said it has unearthed a...

Shah Rukh denies role in release of Indian Navy veterans from Qatar

Entertainment 0
Amid superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s recent visit to Qatar,...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Asians rally round King

Headline Story 0
THE British Asian community, which has long been supported...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc