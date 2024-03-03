9.6 C
London
Sunday, March 3, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsBritish Asian Trust extends support for acid and burn violence survivors in...
UK News

British Asian Trust extends support for acid and burn violence survivors in Bangladesh

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Hunt downplays discussions of major tax cuts in pre-election budget

CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt sought to dampen speculation about big...
UK News

Princess of Wales ‘doing well’ after abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales has temporarily stepped back from...
Headline Story

Extremists undermining UK’s democracy: Sunak

Prime minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said Britain’s multi-ethnic...
UK News

Review unveils racism in Nottingham maternity services

A review led by senior midwife Donna Ockenden exposed...
Headline Story

Government assures higher payouts for victims of Post Office scandal

THE government has announced significant enhancements to the interim...

THE British Asian Trust has extended help for acid and burn violence survivors in Bangladesh, addressing a critical shortage of mental health services, the UK-based charity said in a statement.

There are around 4,000 acid attack survivors in Bangladesh, nearly two-thirds of them are women.

According to the charity, emotional and mental health support is critical at almost every stage of their lives as severe depression, suicidal tendencies, social anxiety are common amongst survivors.

It is working with the Acid Survivors Foundation to offer better mental health support to acid attack survivors in the South Asian nation. A special training programme has been created considering biological, psychological, and social aspects of trauma counselling.

Also, trained people, who are also survivors, will provide emotional support at the community level, the statement added.

“Services to support their mental health during this period can help transform their lives. Women who have suffered such violence often find it difficult to reintegrate. The challenges of getting a job, getting married, attending social functions are constant reminders of their attack and subsequent trauma,” said British Asian Trust ambassador Konnie Huq.

Richard Hawkes, chief executive, British Asian Trust, said, “Our work in Bangladesh to support acid and burn survivors is essential in ensuring comprehensive emotional and mental health support for those who need it the most. The trauma experienced by this type of violence is life-changing so specialised support through a community approach is critical.

“We have developed a new counselling module and provide counselling and psychotherapy services to acid attack survivors.”

It is the latest mental health programme of the charity in Bangladesh, building on their previous collaboration with Primark and SAJIDA Foundation to offer mental health first aid to garment factory workers.

This project is supported through funds raised at the British Asian Trust’s 2023 annual Iftar event.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Hunt downplays discussions of major tax cuts in pre-election budget

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Hunt downplays discussions of major tax cuts in pre-election budget

Headline Story 0
CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt sought to dampen speculation about big...

Rouble Nagi: The inspiring Slum Queen of hearts

Arts and Culture 0
BRILLIANTLY balancing acclaimed work in multiple mediums, from sculptures...

India’s IT minister condemns Google’s app removal

Business 0
GOOGLE’s decision to remove some apps in India from...

Popular

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

BBC confirms a spin-off for hit legal drama ‘The Split’

Entertainment 0
The BBC has confirmed a spin-off series for its...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc