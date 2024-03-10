9 C
London
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsBoris Johnson held unofficial talks with Venezuela president: Report
UK News

Boris Johnson held unofficial talks with Venezuela president: Report

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

UK terror attack survivors: ‘Don’t equate Islam with extremism’

More than 50 survivors of terrorist attacks in the...
UK News

Pro-Palestine activists damage Lord Balfour painting in University of Cambridge

Politicians have condemned a “moronic act of vandalism” after...
UK News

Police officer and friend convicted of insurance corruption

A police constable and his friend have been found...
Headline Story

Former prime minister Theresa May not to seek re-election

FORMER prime minister Theresa May announced on Friday she...
Headline Story

Badenoch: India’s election not a deadline for trade deal

TRADE secretary Kemi Badenoch on Thursday (7) said she...

Former prime minister Boris Johnson flew to Venezuela in February for unofficial talks with its President Nicolás Maduro, The Times reports.

Johnson spoke to the Venezuelan president about the war in Ukraine, amid concerns that the South American nation could supply weapons or military support to Russia.

Venezuela has been a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and blamed the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Nato.

The former prime minister reportedly went to Venezuela during a family holiday in the nearby Dominican Republic.

Johnson’s office told the daily that foreign secretary David Cameron was aware of the visit.

A foreign office source told the daily that Johnson notified Cameron of the summit.

The BBC said the talks were unofficial and not paid for by the UK government.

Maduro has been in power since 2013 and the UK has not posted an ambassador in its Caracas embassy during his tenure. Charge d’affaires Colin Dick heads the embassy.

During the talks, Johnson reportedly made it clear there could be no hope of normalisation in relations until Venezuela embraces democracy.

Venezuela will hold presidential elections on July 28 and Maduro is expected to seek re-election.

He won his second term in 2018, but serious doubts were raised about the fairness of the election process.

Maduro has been drawing flak for jailing many political opponents and activists to stifle dissent.

The UK, along with the US, the EU, and Canada want Venezuela to restore democracy.

The South American nation has the world’s largest oil reserves.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
UK terror attack survivors: ‘Don’t equate Islam with extremism’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

UK terror attack survivors: ‘Don’t equate Islam with extremism’

Headline Story 0
More than 50 survivors of terrorist attacks in the...

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

At the age 102, Iris Apfel had 3 million followers and was a fashion legend

Features 0
Renowned for her eclectic style and infectious personality, Iris...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc