2.5 C
London
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsBhaktivedanta Manor ISKCON temple to join global celebration of Ayodhya temple
UK News

Bhaktivedanta Manor ISKCON temple to join global celebration of Ayodhya temple

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

REVEALED: Asian subpostmasters faced racist abuse and injustice

ASIAN sub postmasters have described the devastating impact of...
Headline Story

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...
UK News

Bromley couple sentenced for gym thefts to fund their lavish lifestyle

A couple’s criminal scheme to fund their extravagant lifestyle...
Headline Story

Parliament gears up for battle over Rwanda migrant law

The spotlight returns to Britain’s plan to send migrants...
UK News

Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law faces drugs supply charge

THE brother-in-law of Scotland’s first minister has appeared before...

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is set to join in the worldwide festivities commemorating Lord Rama’s triumphant return to Ayodhya and the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Northern India, slated for January 22, 2024.

Bhaktivedanta Manor, the primary ISKCON temple in the UK, is extending an open invitation to pilgrims to witness the divine darshan on this auspicious day, where Sita, Rama, Laxman, and Hanuman have been worshipped since 1981, a press release from ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor – Hare Krishna Temple said.

In honour of this historic event, ISKCON globally has outlined plans to provide daily meals for 100,000 pilgrims (with an additional 10,000 in the Ayodhya region) and organize festivals promoting the chanting of divine names, especially “Hare Krishna” and “Hare Rama.”

“We mark the legacy of Sri Rama and his teachings on dharma and sacrifice. Lord Rama is the beacon of righteousness, spiritual truth, and morality and through his example, we pray that the world is in ennobled by his example”, said Visakha Dasi Temple President of Bhaktivedanta Manor.

Leading up to the significant day, Bhaktivedanta Manor has been hosting celebratory events, and the day itself will be filled with devotional activities, kirtan, prasad, and auspicious ceremonies.

The Manor intends to continue its celebrations, culminating in the upcoming Ramanavami festival in April.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions
Next article
REVEALED: Asian subpostmasters faced racist abuse and injustice

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

REVEALED: Asian subpostmasters faced racist abuse and injustice

Headline Story 0
ASIAN sub postmasters have described the devastating impact of...

‘They picked on the wrong woman’, says former sub-postmistress

News 0
SEEMA MISRA, who was pregnant when she was maliciously...

Pakistan warns of ‘serious consequences’ after Iran air strike kills two kids

Headline Story 0
Pakistan said Wednesday (17), that Iran conducted an airs...

Popular

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

India’s Rajnath Singh to discuss defence, security issues with Shapps

India News 0
INDIAN defence minister Rajnath Singh will discuss bilateral issues...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc