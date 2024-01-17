Bhaktivedanta Manor ISKCON temple to join global celebration of Ayodhya temple

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is set to join in the worldwide festivities commemorating Lord Rama’s triumphant return to Ayodhya and the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Northern India, slated for January 22, 2024.

Bhaktivedanta Manor, the primary ISKCON temple in the UK, is extending an open invitation to pilgrims to witness the divine darshan on this auspicious day, where Sita, Rama, Laxman, and Hanuman have been worshipped since 1981, a press release from ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor – Hare Krishna Temple said.

In honour of this historic event, ISKCON globally has outlined plans to provide daily meals for 100,000 pilgrims (with an additional 10,000 in the Ayodhya region) and organize festivals promoting the chanting of divine names, especially “Hare Krishna” and “Hare Rama.”

“We mark the legacy of Sri Rama and his teachings on dharma and sacrifice. Lord Rama is the beacon of righteousness, spiritual truth, and morality and through his example, we pray that the world is in ennobled by his example”, said Visakha Dasi Temple President of Bhaktivedanta Manor.

Leading up to the significant day, Bhaktivedanta Manor has been hosting celebratory events, and the day itself will be filled with devotional activities, kirtan, prasad, and auspicious ceremonies.

The Manor intends to continue its celebrations, culminating in the upcoming Ramanavami festival in April.