Bella Ramsey Eyes Spider-Man Role After Praising Andrew Garfield

Highlights:

Bella Ramsey has expressed interest in playing Spider-Man.

They praised Tom Holland’s Spider-Man but suggested Marvel could “make a new [superhero]” for them.

Ramsey recently watched Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man films for the first time and called them “incredible.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, is in production for release next year. - Advertisement -

The Last of Us actor Bella Ramsey has said they would like to take on the role of Spider-Man. In a recent interview with Variety, Ramsey discussed the possibility of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), noting their admiration for the character and interest in superhero roles.

When asked if co-star Pedro Pascal, who appears in Marvel’s upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, had spoken to them about joining the superhero universe, Ramsey said, “I don’t know about that. I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

This statement positions Ramsey as open to exploring new opportunities within Marvel, while acknowledging Holland’s established success as the web-slinger.

Bella Ramsey’s First Experience with Marvel Films

Bella Ramsey revealed that they only recently watched a Marvel film for the first time. They chose Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man films and described Garfield’s performance as “incredible,” adding, “I loved it.” This marks a notable moment for the actor, who has become widely recognised for their role in The Last of Us, and reflects a growing enthusiasm for superhero storytelling.

Ramsey’s perspective shows how newer audiences and actors continue to discover Marvel’s previous films, even as the franchise expands with new releases and characters.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Production

The next live-action Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is currently in production and scheduled for release next year. The film stars Tom Holland in his fourth standalone appearance as Spider-Man. Returning cast members include Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Michael Mando as Scorpion.

Other Marvel characters expected to appear are Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. New cast members include Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), expanding the MCU roster and creating opportunities for crossover stories.

Meanwhile, the animated sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been postponed to 2027. The latest delay is only by a few weeks, but it highlights the ongoing demand and attention given to Spider-Man content across different formats.

Bella Ramsey on Gender Identity and Self-Expression

Outside of acting, Bella Ramsey has spoken about exploring their gender identity through the online game Club Penguin. In an interview with Them magazine, they said: “My penguin was called Tomboy Bella and was red. I did karate on the freaking Karate Hill. I was loving life in Club Penguin world. You can be whoever you want behind that avatar.”

This experience illustrates Ramsey’s comfort with self-expression and creative exploration, qualities that may inform how they approach diverse roles, including potentially superhero characters like Spider-Man.

What Bella Ramsey Brings to the Superhero Universe

Bella Ramsey is recognised for their versatility as an actor, moving between dramatic roles in television and film. Their interest in Spider-Man signals a readiness to embrace high-profile, action-oriented characters while contributing their unique perspective. By praising both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, Ramsey demonstrates a nuanced appreciation for the legacy of the character and its different portrayals over time.

As Marvel continues to expand its universe, actors like Bella Ramsey highlight the potential for new interpretations and inclusivity in superhero casting. Fans and industry watchers will likely follow Ramsey’s career closely, especially given their recent comments about wanting to explore roles traditionally occupied by other actors.