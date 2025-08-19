Bad Omens announce biggest UK and Europe arena tour for 2025

Highlights:

Bad Omens announce 13-city Do You Feel Love UK and Europe arena tour in late 2025.

UK dates include London (Alexandra Palace), Manchester (Co-op Live), Glasgow, and Nottingham.

European stops include Brussels, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam.

Support from The Ghost Inside and Bilmuri on all dates.

New single Specter marks the band’s first release since 2022 and is described as “a darker, more immersive chapter” by frontman Noah Sebastian.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, 22 August via badomensofficial.com.

Tour represents Bad Omens’ most ambitious UK and Europe arena schedule to date.

Virginia metalcore band Bad Omens have confirmed a 13-city UK and European arena tour for late 2025, marking their most ambitious run in this region to date. The tour, titled Do You Feel Love, follows the release of their new single Specter and will see the band perform in major arenas across the UK and Europe.

Bad Omens 2025 Tour Dates and Venues

The tour will kick off on 21 November 2025 at Dublin’s 3Arena. It will then move through the UK with arena shows in Glasgow (23 November), London (26 November), Manchester (28 November), and Nottingham (29 November). Following the UK dates, Bad Omens will perform across Europe, including shows in Belgium, France, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands, concluding on 12 December at Amsterdam’s AFAS Live.

Notable venues include London’s Alexandra Palace and the newly opened Co-op Live in Manchester, highlighting the band’s rapid rise from smaller club performances to large-scale arenas.

Bad Omens’ New Single Specter and Musical Direction

The tour announcement comes shortly after the release of Bad Omens’ single Specter, the band’s first new track since their 2022 album The Death of Peace of Mind and 2024’s Concrete Jungle (The OST) project. Frontman Noah Sebastian, who co-directed the cinematic video for Specter with Nico, described the release as “a darker, more immersive chapter” for the band.

The video for Specter features actor Ryan Hurst, known for Sons of Anarchy and Remember the Titans, underscoring the band’s cinematic approach to their music and visual storytelling.

Supporting Acts on the Bad Omens Tour

Bad Omens will be supported by post-hardcore band The Ghost Inside and Bilmuri, the solo project of ex-Attack Attack! guitarist Johnny Franck. Both acts previously toured with Sleep Token on their 2024 European Rituals tour. Their inclusion ensures a diverse lineup appealing to fans of metalcore, hardcore, and experimental rock.

Ticket Information for the Do You Feel Love Tour

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 22 August 2025, at 10am via badomensofficial.com. An artist presale opens on 19 August, with exclusive Mastercard presale access for UK, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands cardholders on 20 and 22 August through Priceless.com.

Due to the band’s rising popularity, driven by viral tracks such as Just Pretend and The Death of Peace of Mind, demand is expected to be high. Fans are advised to secure tickets early, as previous UK shows have sold out within hours.

Why the 2025 Tour is a Milestone for Bad Omens

Over the last three years, Bad Omens have seen significant growth. Their 2022 album The Death of Peace of Mind has accumulated over 2.7 billion global streams, establishing the band as one of the most-streamed modern metal acts worldwide. The release of Specter signals a potential new album cycle and a continued evolution of their sound.

Noah Sebastian has discussed the pressures of fame, noting, “I got tired of seeing a stranger’s opinion of me every day. It’s not healthy.” Despite these challenges, the band’s momentum shows no signs of slowing, and the 2025 tour positions Bad Omens as leading figures in the next generation of heavy music.

Full Bad Omens UK and Europe 2025 Tour Dates

21 Nov – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

23 Nov – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

26 Nov – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

28 Nov – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

29 Nov – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

01 Dec – Brussels, BE – Forest National

02 Dec – Paris, FR – Zenith

04 Dec – Zurich, CH – The Hall

05 Dec – Nuremberg, DE – PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena

06 Dec – Berlin, DE – Max Schmelling Halle

09 Dec – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

10 Dec – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-Arena

12 Dec – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

This tour represents Bad Omens’ most ambitious UK and Europe schedule to date and signals their emergence as a major force in modern metal music.