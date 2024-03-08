10.1 C
London
Friday, March 8, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryBadenoch: India’s election not a deadline for trade deal
Headline StoryUK News

Badenoch: India’s election not a deadline for trade deal

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Former prime minister Theresa May not to seek re-election

FORMER prime minister Theresa May announced on Friday she...
Headline Story

Post office ‘not fit’ to run pay-outs for victims: Report

The UK parliament’s Business and Trade Committee has listed...
Headline Story

Sunak hails impact of British Asians on country’s economy and society

Prime minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to the “incredible...
Headline Story

Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli appears in court on sex offence charges

Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has appeared in court...
UK News

Accelerate reforms to stop violence against women, says Priti Patel

FORMER home secretary Dame Priti Patel has called for...

TRADE secretary Kemi Badenoch on Thursday (7) said she did not see a forthcoming election in India as a deadline for securing a trade agreement between the countries, saying it would be “challenging” to secure a deal by then but possible.

Britain and India have held stop-start talks over a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for two years, and both countries are set to hold national elections in 2024 that could complicate the timeline for negotiations.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is seeking to win a third term, with the official election campaign expected to begin in the coming weeks.

“We can actually sign an agreement before the Indian election. I suspect that that is not necessarily going to be the case because I don’t want to use any election as a deadline,” Badenoch said at an event at Chatham House in London.

“It is possible that we can sign, but I’m not using it as a deadline.”

Ministers in British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government have said that the content of the deal matters more than the date it is delivered, marking a contrast with his predecessors who had suggested deadlines for a deal that were then missed.

Badenoch cited India’s negotiations with the EU, which launched over a decade ago, and said the size of India and the differences between the two economies made talks more complex.

“India is still very protectionist, whereas we are very, very liberalised,” Badenoch said, adding she was interested in “high-quality trade deals”, with Britain pulling for better coverage on services and digital trade, and not just goods.

“It has to be something that is commercially meaningful,” she said. “Trying to do something that’s going to make sense for the UK as it is in 2024, not 1984 or 1954, is challenging.”

Vikram Doraiswami, high commissioner of India to the UK, said it was natural that each side in a trade negotiation brought their own particular interests to the table, but that a deal with Britain was being prioritised.

“We are negotiating one (an FTA) which we hope we can bring to a conclusion soon,” Doraiswami said later at the same event.

“The FTA with the UK for us is obviously of great importance as an affirmation of the strategic depth that we seek to develop with this important partner country.”

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Post office ‘not fit’ to run pay-outs for victims: Report
Next article
Former prime minister Theresa May not to seek re-election

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Former prime minister Theresa May not to seek re-election

Headline Story 0
FORMER prime minister Theresa May announced on Friday she...

IMF backs new Pakistan programme, urges poll row resolution

Business 0
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches music label

Entertainment 0
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Thursday launched his music...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

At the age 102, Iris Apfel had 3 million followers and was a fashion legend

Features 0
Renowned for her eclectic style and infectious personality, Iris...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc