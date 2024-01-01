11.1 C
London
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsAuthorities order benefits fraudster to repay £2m
UK News

Authorities order benefits fraudster to repay £2m

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Polar Preet claims fastest solo Antarctic skiing record

BRITISH SIKH army officer and physiotherapist Captain Harpreet Chandi,...
Headline Story

Nearly 30,000 migrants crossed Channel to UK in 2023

Nearly 30,000 migrants crossed the Channel to Britain from...
UK News

Extended NHS strike threatens Sunak’s waiting list pledge

Health chiefs warned this weekend that Rishi Sunak’s goal...
UK News

London welcomes 2024 with Mayor’s biggest ever fireworks, lights, and drone show

ondon’s skyline was lit up as the clock struck...
UK News

Sunak aims for Free Trade Agreement with India by April

According to a UK media report, Prime Minister Rishi...

A convicted benefits fraudster, who orchestrated a decade-long scheme to cheat taxpayers out of at least £1.7 million, has been ordered to repay more than £2m or face a nine-year prison sentence, reported the MailOnline.

The department for work and pensions (DWP) issued the repayment order to Ali Bana Mohamed, 42, giving him three months to return the amount.

In 2022, Mohamed, from Hulme in Manchester, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for masterminding the sophisticated scam, wherein he falsified the identities of nearly 200 children to claim public money.

According to the report, he involved relatives and friends, submitting bogus claims under about 70 different names, using stolen identities of adults and fake birth certificates.

The scam came to light when HMRC noticed repeated use of the same two telephone numbers in connection with seemingly unrelated claims.

The DWP initiated Operation Paratrooper, leading to the discovery of Mohamed and six accomplices behind the fraudulent activity.

The investigation also revealed links to four properties in Manchester, including a fast-food shop and cafe, along with £500,000 in illicit bank transfers and withdrawals.

Mohamed, already serving 16 years for drugs and immigration offences, admitted to 29 fraud offenses. In 2022, six accomplices received jail sentences totaling more than 13 years, with one having his term suspended. The court praised DWP officers for their skill and determination in the investigation.

At a recent confiscation hearing on December 22 at Liverpool Crown Court, Mohamed was ordered to repay £2,164,828.30 under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which allows courts to calculate the amount individuals have benefited from their offenses and issue a confiscation order based on assets.

Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride emphasised the commitment to fairness in the welfare system and ensuring that those in need receive help while holding exploiters accountable.

“So as benefit fraud becomes more sophisticated, so must we. This latest case is testament to the tenacity of our expert anti-fraud squad who saved the hard-working taxpayer £1.1billion last year,” Stride was quoted as saying.

The DWP has pledged £900m over three years to tackle the estimated £8 billion annual cost to taxpayers.

The report added that the new Data Protection and Digital Information Bill will empower officials to check the accounts of individuals receiving benefits, as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to combat fraud.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Polar Preet claims fastest solo Antarctic skiing record

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Israel to recruit 70,000 foreign workers from India, China

Asia News 0
ISRAEL plans to bring in around 70,000 foreign workers...

Polar Preet claims fastest solo Antarctic skiing record

Headline Story 0
BRITISH SIKH army officer and physiotherapist Captain Harpreet Chandi,...

Prabhas thanks fans for making ‘Salaar’ a big success

Entertainment 0
Actor Prabhas on Monday wished his fans a happy...

Popular

World Bank calls for overhaul of Pakistan’s economic policies

Business 0
PAKISTAN’s current economic model is not working, a top...

Homelessness rises 40 per cent in rural England as living costs spike

UK News 0
Homelessness in rural England has risen by 40 percent...

Each additional centimetre around waist raises infertility risk by 3%: Study

Health 0
In a study involving 3,239 women in the US,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc