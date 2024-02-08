10.8 C
Headline news

Australian Senator takes oath on Bhagavad Gita

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

VARUN GHOSH, a barrister of Indian descent, has become the first ever Australian senator to take the oath of office on the revered Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita.

Ghosh, 38, of the Labour Party on Tuesday (6) filled the party’s senate seat, which was left vacant after the retirement of Patrick Dodson last month due to health reasons.

Taking to X, Australian minister for foreign affairs and senator for South Australia Penny Wong said, “Welcome to Varun Ghosh, our newest senator from Western Australia. Senator Ghosh is the first ever Australian senator sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita.

“I have often said, when you’re the first at something, you’ve got to make sure you’re not the last. I know senator Ghosh will be a strong voice for his community and for West Australians. Wonderful to have you on the Labour senate team.”

According to a report in The Sunday Morning Herald newspaper, Ghosh joined the Labour party in Perth aged 17 after his parents moved from India in the 1980s and began working as doctors.

He is a barrister at Francis Burt Chambers and has worked in commercial and administrative law, as well as industrial relations and employment law.

Ghosh has an honours degree in law and arts from UWA where he also served on the Guild Council as chair and guild secretary. He also has a masters in law from Cambridge University in the UK.

(PTI)


GARAVI GUJARAT

