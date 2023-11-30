0.1 C
London
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryArthanayake raises mental health concerns amidst white colleague dominance
Headline StoryUK News

Arthanayake raises mental health concerns amidst white colleague dominance

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

USA News

After 50 years US set to return to Moon on January 25

The head of a potentially pioneering private company has...
Arts and Culture

Coolie: 40 years of an all time classic

CLASSIC film Coolie captured the attention of Bollywood fans...
Headline Story

Kissinger advocated strong ties with India during Modi’s leadership

HENRY KISSINGER, known for his disdain for India’s leadership...
Headline Story

NASA partners with India for space station voyage training

NASA will train an Indian astronaut for a voyage...
Headline Story

Experts seek more funds to help south Asian pupils hit by Covid

AN URGENT “education recovery” programme is needed to help...

BRITISH ASIAN BBC presenter Nihal Arthanayake expressed concerns about the overwhelming lack of diversity in the network’s newsroom, highlighting its impact on his mental health.

Addressing a journalism diversity conference on Wednesday (29) at Media City in Salford, he expressed concern about the absence of Muslim employees in the “senior editorial process” at Radio 5 Live, emphasising the impact of entering a workspace dominated by white individuals.

He claimed that when he shared this observation, his colleagues defensively denied any racist intent, which he argues misses the broader issue.

The star presenter even revealed the departure of numerous individuals from the workplace due to challenges in adapting to the prevailing culture.

Arthanayake, 52, whose parents are from Sri Lanka, expressed frustration with colleagues responding defensively to concerns, asserting that authenticity is crucial for journalists to progress.

The Radio 5 Live host said that he noticed a difference in attitudes since moving north after living in London for two decades.

The broadcaster relocated to BBC’s Media City in Salford from London’s Broadcasting House in 2016, accommodating around 3,000 staff, including those from 5 Live, BBC Breakfast, and CBBC.

He highlighted instances of offensive language, noting a difference in attitudes between the two locations.

“Since moving up here, being called the p-word – that didn’t happen in London. You’d get a slap for that in London, not even from me,” he told the conference.

Previously part of a working group aimed at enhancing diversity at the BBC, Arthanayake had spoken out in 2015 about the corporation’s music stations operating in “silos,” with individuals from different backgrounds not intermingling.

As part of the BBC’s diversity and inclusion plan, the broadcaster aims for 20 per cent of its staff to be from an ethnic minority background, with urban hubs contributing significantly to this target.

A BBC spokesperson emphasised the organisation’s commitment to creating an inclusive culture where all employees feel a sense of belonging.

“We want everyone who works at the BBC, and those considering a career with us, to know we are focused on creating an inclusive culture where everyone feels they belong,” a BBC spokesperson told The Times.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Kissinger advocated strong ties with India during Modi’s leadership

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

After 50 years US set to return to Moon on January 25

USA News 0
The head of a potentially pioneering private company has...

Coolie: 40 years of an all time classic

Arts and Culture 0
CLASSIC film Coolie captured the attention of Bollywood fans...

Kissinger advocated strong ties with India during Modi’s leadership

Headline Story 0
HENRY KISSINGER, known for his disdain for India’s leadership...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

The Bhavan UK celebrates Diwali

UK News 0
The Bhavan hosted its annual Diwali Gala on November...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc