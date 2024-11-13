6.8 C
New York
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
HomeUncategorized'I came out semi-lusting,' Arjun Kapoor reveals Hrithik Roshan was his man crush after watching 'Dhoom 2
Uncategorized

‘I came out semi-lusting,’ Arjun Kapoor reveals Hrithik Roshan was his man crush after watching ‘Dhoom 2

By: vibhuti

Date:

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor poses for photographs during the promotion of his Indian Hindi-language action film 'Singham Again' in Mumbai on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Arjun Kapoor, currently basking in the success of Singham Again, recently shared a candid confession about his admiration for Hrithik Roshan. Kapoor revealed that Hrithik left a lasting impression on him after watching Dhoom 2 in 2006, a film that showcased Hrithik’s exceptional looks and charisma.

In a light-hearted moment, Arjun confessed he had a “man crush” on Hrithik after witnessing his performance in the action-thriller.

In Dhoom 2, Hrithik Roshan played the role of Aryan, a charming, suave, and cunning criminal mastermind who could disguise himself and pull off elaborate heists with style. The film also featured Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their chemistry was electrifying. For Arjun, like many fans, Hrithik’s portrayal was unforgettable.

He recounted, “I was drooling watching Dhoom 2, main kabhi nahi bhul sakta (I can never forget). Main gaya tha Dhoom 2 dekhne (I went to watch Dhoom 2), I was semi-lusting after Hrithik Roshan when I came out. I came out literally with saliva. I wanted to see the film again that, ‘Wow, how can a man look so good?’ He was my man crush at that point of time.”

Arjun’s appreciation for Hrithik Roshan speaks to Hrithik’s unique blend of style and talent, often leading him to be dubbed as Bollywood’s “Greek God.” With an iconic physique and an undeniable charm, Hrithik has enjoyed a reputation for captivating audiences and fellow actors alike.

 

Hrithik’s commitment to his craft and his ability to seamlessly transform himself physically and mentally for each role has set him apart. His role in Dhoom 2 became a landmark for him as an actor, bringing together his action skills, dancing prowess, and on-screen allure.

Currently, Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his role in Singham Again, where he took on an antagonist character for the first time under the direction of Rohit Shetty. In the film, Arjun portrays a villainous figure inspired by the mythological character Ravana, who captures Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character, mirroring the story of Ravana’s abduction of Sita.

Arjun’s antagonist role alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff in the latest edition of the Singham franchise has brought him significant attention.

Hrithik’s influence on Kapoor is just one example of how the actor has impacted Bollywood beyond his fans, winning the admiration of many industry peers as well. Hrithik continues to inspire with his versatility, appearing in a range of roles from the innocent Rohit in Koi… Mil Gaya to Kabir, the intense agent in War.

His career has been defined by a series of iconic performances that underscore his commitment to acting, and Dhoom 2 remains a film where his appeal reached new heights.

As Arjun Kapoor candidly shared his admiration for Hrithik, he highlighted an often-overlooked aspect of fandom within Bollywood, where actors too can admire each other’s craft and personality. Reflecting on Hrithik’s impact, Kapoor’s comments resonated with many fans who similarly “semi-lusted” after Hrithik’s impeccable performance in Dhoom 2.

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

