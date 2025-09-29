Ameesha Patel opens up about Tom Cruise crush and personal choices

Highlights:

Ameesha Patel confirmed she has a long-time celebrity crush on Tom Cruise.

She admitted she could have a one-night stand with him, highlighting her candid approach to personal life.

Patel has never married despite multiple proposals, prioritizing her career and personal independence.

She rejected expectations from suitors who wanted her to stop working after marriage.

Patel remains open to finding a partner, focusing on mental and emotional compatibility rather than age.

Her career revived significantly after the success of Gadar 2, with new opportunities anticipated.

Her choices emphasize balancing personal identity, professional goals, and meaningful relationships.

Ameesha Patel, who recently experienced a career resurgence with the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, spoke openly about her personal life during a podcast with host Ranveer Allahbadia. The actress shared her long-standing admiration for Hollywood star Tom Cruise, discussed why she has never married despite multiple proposals, and reflected on how her career and personal independence have influenced her life choices.

Ameesha Patel Reveals Her Celebrity Crush

When asked about a celebrity crush, Ameesha Patel did not hesitate to name Tom Cruise. She said, “I have a crush on Tom Cruise,” and recounted how her admiration began in childhood. She described having his picture on her pencil case and in her files, with a poster of him as the only decoration on her bedroom wall.

Patel added, “He’s the only man for whom I could put aside my principles. I could do anything for him. If you ask me whether I could have a one-night stand with him, yes, I could.” While this statement captured media attention, Patel also used the discussion to reflect on her broader personal values and life decisions.

Why Ameesha Patel Never Married

For years, Ameesha Patel has been one of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors, and fans have often speculated about her personal life. She addressed these questions directly, explaining that although she received numerous proposals, many came with conditions that conflicted with her priorities.

“A lot of the people I met wanted me to stay at home and not work after marriage,” Patel said. “I had already spent so much of my life being someone’s daughter, and I didn’t want to spend my adulthood as just someone’s wife.” She emphasized that her career and personal identity were central to her decisions. “I wanted to become Ameesha Patel first,” she explained.

Patel’s focus on independence reflects her broader philosophy about life and relationships. She prioritized establishing her professional identity and personal goals before committing to marriage, a choice she frames as deliberate rather than circumstantial.

Ameesha Patel on Marriage Today

Although Ameesha Patel values her independence, she clarified that she has not closed the door on love. “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy,” she said. Patel also noted that she still receives proposals from younger men and is open to dating them if they display the right maturity and compatibility.

For Patel, mental and emotional connection takes precedence over age or social expectations. “I have met a lot of people older than me that have the IQ of a fly,” she said. Her ideal partner is someone who understands her personality and priorities, emphasizing equality and mutual respect rather than conforming to a rigid checklist.

Career Resurgence After Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel’s professional standing has strengthened following the success of Gadar 2, which shattered box office records. Although her 2024 release, Tauba Tera Jalwa, did not achieve commercial success, critics and audiences noted her performance.

The blockbuster success of Gadar 2 has opened new opportunities for Patel, with industry watchers eager to see her next projects. While she has not officially announced upcoming films, her recent achievements demonstrate that prioritizing her career and independence has paid off.

Ameesha Patel’s candid discussion offers insight into her personal and professional life. By sharing her celebrity crush on Tom Cruise, explaining her decision to remain unmarried, and highlighting her career-focused approach, Patel provides a clear view of her values and priorities. Her story illustrates the balance between personal identity, professional success, and openness to meaningful relationships, underscoring why she remains a prominent figure in Bollywood today.