Selena Gomez wedding: Two Ralph Lauren gowns and old Hollywood hairstyle steal the spotlight

Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara on September 27.

She wore two distinct Ralph Lauren gowns for different parts of the day.

Her Old Hollywood bob hairstyle was widely noted.

Guests included Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paris Hilton.

The wedding reflects a trend of celebrity weddings as branding opportunities.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27, 2025, in Santa Barbara, California. The intimate ceremony, attended by 170 guests including family, close friends, and high-profile celebrities, showcased both fashion and strategic planning. Selena Gomez’s wedding day wardrobe and hairstyle were among the most talked-about elements, with her choice of two Ralph Lauren gowns and a classic Marcel wave bob drawing attention from media and fans alike.

Selena Gomez Wedding Gown Strategy

Selena Gomez wore two custom gowns by Ralph Lauren for her wedding day. The first gown, chosen for the ceremony, was a satin halter dress with a flowing full skirt. This design reflected a timeless, classic bridal style and emphasized elegance in a traditional setting. Later in the day, Gomez changed into a sheer lace gown with floral detailing, paired with strappy heels and a dramatic veil.

According to industry observers, the dual gown approach is increasingly common in celebrity weddings. Selena Gomez’s choice highlights how multiple outfits can serve both practical and media purposes, allowing for distinct moments to be captured in photographs and shared across social platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez Old Hollywood Hairstyle

Selena Gomez completed her bridal look with an Old Hollywood Marcel wave bob, crafted by hairstylist Renato Compora. Compora applied deep conditioning, protective treatments, and carefully curled each section to achieve a polished, 1950s-inspired wave. The hairstyle reinforced the classic glamour of her wedding attire while offering a modern, stylish twist that fans and fashion critics noted as a standout feature of the day.

Celebrity Guest List at Selena Gomez Wedding

The wedding ceremony took place at Sea Crest Nursery and included 170 guests. Among those present were Taylor Swift, who attended solo, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez’s co-stars from Only Murders in the Building, including Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. The celebration was private, with security personnel and floral arrangements complementing the venue. Both Benny Blanco and his groomsmen wore Ralph Lauren suits, coordinating with the overall aesthetic of the wedding.

Guests have started arriving at Selena Gomez’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/K4jKurbWBO — Selena Gomez Candids (@SACandids) September 28, 2025

Selena Gomez Wedding as a Media and Branding Moment

Selena Gomez’s wedding demonstrates a broader trend in celebrity culture, where weddings are curated events designed for both personal celebration and public engagement. Multiple wardrobe changes, carefully styled hair, and curated photo releases help craft a narrative that extends a celebrity’s personal brand. For Selena Gomez, every detail—from the choice of Ralph Lauren gowns to the Old Hollywood hairstyle—was part of a controlled visual story, highlighting how celebrities now leverage weddings as media moments.

Industry analysts note that Selena Gomez’s approach is representative of a shift in how weddings are planned among high-profile figures. Beyond personal significance, weddings now function as strategic platforms for image management, public relations, and social media engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

Selena Gomez Wedding Makes an Impression

The Selena Gomez wedding in Santa Barbara combined personal celebration with style and strategy. By wearing two distinct Ralph Lauren gowns and adopting an iconic hairstyle, Gomez created multiple memorable moments for both attendees and audiences worldwide. With a star-studded guest list and a carefully curated setting, the wedding reinforced Selena Gomez’s status not only as a pop star but also as a public figure who understands the intersection of fashion, media, and personal branding.

The dual gown reveal, the hairstyle, and the celebrity guest list underline how Selena Gomez’s wedding aligns with contemporary trends in celebrity culture, where every element of the celebration serves multiple purposes: personal, aesthetic, and promotional.