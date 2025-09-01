Allu Arjun’s grandmother dies at 94, celebrities pay tribute

Highlights:

Allu Arjun’s grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, died on August 30 at age 94.

Final rites will be held in Kokapet, Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun returned from Mumbai and Ram Charan paused his film shoot to attend the funeral.

Kanakaratnam was the wife of Padma Shri awardee Allu Ramalingaiah.

The Telugu film industry came together in grief following the death of Allu Kanakaratnam, grandmother of actor Allu Arjun, on Saturday, 30 August. She was 94. Her mortal remains were placed at the residence of producer Allu Aravind in Hyderabad, with the final rites scheduled later in the day at Kokapet.

Allu Arjun Cancels Commitments to Attend Last Rites

At the time of her passing, Allu Arjun was in Mumbai. Reports confirm that the actor immediately canceled his professional engagements to return to Hyderabad and be with his family. His cousin, actor Ram Charan, who was filming director Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming project Peddi in Mysore, also paused work to attend the funeral.

The gathering of prominent members of the Allu–Konidela family underlined the closeness of the clan during moments of loss. Chiranjeevi, brother-in-law of Allu Aravind, has been in Hyderabad helping with arrangements. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu, who were in Vizag for a public event, are expected to visit the family on Sunday to offer their condolences.

The Bond Between Allu Arjun and His Grandmother

Allu Arjun was known to share a deep bond with his grandmother. In December 2024, a video of Allu Kanakaratnam performing a traditional ritual to protect him from the evil eye circulated widely on social media. The video gained attention as it came shortly after Allu Arjun’s brief arrest linked to the Pushpa 2 stampede case. The emotional moment, in which the actor touched her feet before embracing her, highlighted the strength of their relationship.

This bond between Allu Arjun and his grandmother was remembered by fans and followers across platforms, with many recalling the viral clip as an example of the family’s traditional values and emotional ties.

Allu Arjun and the Family’s Cinematic Legacy

Kanakaratnam was the wife of legendary Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah, who received the Padma Shri award for his contributions to cinema. Ramalingaiah passed away in July 2004, leaving behind a rich legacy in Telugu films.

The Allu–Konidela family continues to be one of the most influential in South Indian cinema. With Allu Arjun emerging as one of the biggest contemporary stars and Ram Charan achieving global recognition with RRR, the family represents multiple generations that have shaped the industry.

Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and other family members remain key figures in Telugu cinema and politics, ensuring that the influence of the family extends well beyond films. In this context, Kanakaratnam’s passing marks the end of an era for the family’s older generation.

Allu Arjun’s Position in Telugu Cinema

Over the years, Allu Arjun has built a reputation as one of the leading actors in the Telugu industry. Popularly known as the “Stylish Star,” his career has seen consistent box office successes. His recent projects, including Pushpa: The Rise, brought him nationwide recognition and set the stage for its sequel Pushpa 2.

The passing of his grandmother comes at a time when Allu Arjun is in the middle of professional commitments that span both Telugu cinema and pan-Indian projects. His decision to cancel his schedule and prioritize family highlights the importance of personal relationships despite the demands of stardom.

The Gathering of the Allu–Konidela Family

The funeral in Hyderabad is expected to draw significant attention not only because of the family’s prominence but also due to the deep respect held for Allu Kanakaratnam. Members of the film fraternity and close associates of the Allu–Konidela family are likely to visit and offer condolences.

For Allu Arjun, the moment is both personal and symbolic. His grandmother represented continuity, tradition, and a direct link to the family’s roots in Telugu culture and cinema. Her passing is being viewed as a significant loss for the family and the community around them.

Remembering Allu Kanakaratnam

While she lived away from the spotlight, Kanakaratnam’s presence was deeply felt in the family. The viral video from 2024 gave fans a rare glimpse of her affection for Allu Arjun. It reminded many of the private bonds that underpin the public lives of celebrities.

Kanakaratnam’s life spanned nearly a century, during which she witnessed the transformation of Telugu cinema and the rise of her children and grandchildren to prominence. As the family prepares to perform the last rites in Kokapet, her memory will remain tied to the enduring legacy of the Allu–Konidela clan.