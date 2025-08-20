Ajith Kumar says no to $24 million paycheck, is ‘AK64’ redefining star salaries in Tamil cinema?

Highlights:

Ajith Kumar reportedly opts for a “no-salary” model, earning from OTT and satellite rights instead.

Initial salary demand was around £19 million (₹200 crore), causing hesitation among studios.

Rahul of Romeo Pictures is producing the film; Adhik Ravichandran is directing.

Srinidhi Shetty is the likely female lead, with GV Prakash Kumar composing music.

Filming is scheduled to start in November; the project is highly anticipated in Tamil cinema.

Ajith Kumar has long been one of the most influential actors in Tamil cinema, known for his box-office pull and unconventional choices. His latest project, AK64, has become a central topic of discussion in the industry after reports suggested the actor had chosen to forgo a traditional salary in favour of revenue from digital and satellite rights. This approach, if confirmed, could have significant implications for how films featuring top stars are financed in the future.

Ajith Kumar and the Reported “No-Salary” Model

According to reports, Ajith Kumar initially demanded a salary of about £19 million (₹200 crore) for AK64. The figure, one of the highest ever quoted in Tamil cinema, allegedly caused hesitation among several studios, who considered the project financially risky. Eventually, Rahul of Romeo Pictures, who has previously distributed Ajith’s films, agreed to take up the challenge as producer.

To make the film feasible, Ajith Kumar is reported to have agreed to waive his upfront pay. Instead, he would earn revenue from OTT and satellite rights, while the producer would retain the theatrical earnings. This would mark the first time in Ajith Kumar’s career that he has adopted such a model, representing a shift from traditional salary-based contracts towards revenue-sharing arrangements.

Has the Ajith Kumar Salary Deal Been Confirmed?

Despite the widespread circulation of the story, no official statement has been issued by Ajith Kumar or his team. Industry sources close to the actor have also denied that a final agreement has been signed. This lack of confirmation has only intensified speculation, with trade analysts and fans debating whether the deal will redefine industry practices or remain a one-off experiment.

Regardless of its authenticity, the reported arrangement has drawn attention to the economics of Tamil cinema, where the fees of major stars often account for a large percentage of production budgets. Ajith Kumar’s move is being discussed as a potential model for balancing production costs with profitability in star-led projects.

The Creative Team Behind AK64

Ajith Kumar has chosen to collaborate once again with director Adhik Ravichandran, who helmed his recent success Good Bad Ugly. The decision reflects Ajith’s appreciation of Ravichandran’s filmmaking approach, particularly after their last film delivered strong results at the box office.

Reports suggest that Srinidhi Shetty, best known for her role in KGF, is likely to join the cast as the female lead. While her participation has not been officially confirmed, her addition would bring further visibility to the project. Music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Filming for AK64 is expected to begin in November, with pre-production already in progress. While details about the plot remain closely guarded, industry insiders speculate that the film could be a gangster drama.

Ajith Kumar’s Career Positioning with AK64

The timing of AK64 is important for Ajith Kumar, given the contrasting performances of his recent films. In February, Vidaamuyarchi failed to meet box office expectations, raising concerns about his choice of projects. However, April’s Good Bad Ugly turned out to be a major commercial success, reaffirming his status as one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars.

AK64 is therefore seen as a pivotal project that could consolidate Ajith Kumar’s position after a year of mixed results. By experimenting with a new financial model and reuniting with a director who recently delivered a hit, Ajith appears to be aligning his career strategy with both creative and commercial considerations.

Ajith Kumar Beyond Cinema

Outside films, Ajith Kumar continues to pursue his passion for motorsport. He has been actively competing in international racing events, balancing this with his acting commitments. His dual focus on cinema and racing has contributed to his unique public image, further fueling interest in his career moves.

This combination of star power, unconventional choices, and personal pursuits has ensured that Ajith Kumar remains one of the most closely watched figures in Indian cinema.

Why Ajith Kumar’s AK64 Matters

Even without official confirmation of the financial details, the discussions around Ajith Kumar’s reported salary deal highlight the challenges producers face in balancing costs with profitability in Tamil cinema. If the revenue-sharing model becomes reality, it could influence future negotiations between top stars and production houses.

For Ajith Kumar, AK64 represents not only his next major release but also a potential turning point in how he approaches his career. With production scheduled to begin later this year, the film is already one of the most anticipated projects in the Tamil industry, and the unusual salary arrangement ensures it will remain in focus until its release.