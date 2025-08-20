Kareena Kapoor opens up on ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor, says ‘felt valued in the relationship’

Highlights:

Kareena Kapoor is now married to Saif Ali Khan, while Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput.

A resurfaced interview has once again brought attention to Kareena Kapoor’s past relationship with Shahid Kapoor. Though both actors have long since moved on with their personal and professional lives, Kareena Kapoor’s remarks about the value of simplicity in their bond continue to resonate with fans.

Kareena Kapoor on What Made the Relationship Special

Kareena Kapoor dated Shahid Kapoor in the mid-2000s, a time when both were gaining recognition in Bollywood. Despite being one of the most high-profile couples in the industry, Kareena Kapoor revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that she appreciated the sense of normalcy the relationship gave her.

She explained, “I get to be normal and do normal things,” pointing out that what she valued most were the everyday experiences she shared with Shahid rather than public displays or grand gestures. For Kareena Kapoor, the relationship provided a break from the constant pressures of stardom.

Why Kareena Kapoor Avoided Bike Rides with Shahid Kapoor

During the same conversation, Kareena Kapoor also shared a personal detail that highlighted the differences in their lifestyles. She admitted she never joined Shahid Kapoor on his motorbike rides because of her fear of speed and heights. While Shahid was often seen enjoying bike rides, Kareena Kapoor preferred to avoid the experience altogether.

This admission revealed how, despite their celebrity status, their relationship had everyday dynamics and quirks similar to those of many couples.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s On-Screen Chemistry

Although Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor eventually ended their relationship in 2007, that year marked a significant milestone in their careers. They starred together in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, which went on to become a defining film for both. Kareena Kapoor’s performance as Geet and Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of Aditya are still celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most iconic romantic pairings.

Their chemistry in Jab We Met remains a benchmark for on-screen romances, often referenced in discussions about career-defining roles for Kareena Kapoor. However, their next collaboration, Milenge Milenge (2010), did not replicate the same success at the box office.

When Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor Went Separate Ways

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor broke up in 2007, shortly before Jab We Met released. Following the split, both actors chose to keep the details of their separation private and focused on moving forward in their personal lives.

Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple now has two sons together. Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015, and they also have two children. Despite going in different directions, both Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor remain prominent figures in the film industry.

Kareena Kapoor’s Current Film Projects

Kareena Kapoor has continued to balance her career with family life. She was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which added to her track record of commercial successes. She will next appear in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, where she will share screen space with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

By choosing projects across genres, Kareena Kapoor has maintained her position as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses.

Shahid Kapoor’s Upcoming Work

Shahid Kapoor, meanwhile, was last seen in Deva. He has now reunited with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for an upcoming action-thriller. This marks another collaboration with his mentor, who previously directed him in acclaimed films such as Kaminey and Haider.

Why Kareena Kapoor’s Remarks Still Matter

Even years after her breakup with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor’s comments about valuing “normal” experiences continue to attract interest. They offer a look at how one of Bollywood’s biggest stars perceived her personal life during a time of increasing fame. For fans, it is a reminder that Kareena Kapoor, despite her stardom, valued simplicity and privacy in her relationships.