Anil Kapoor’s landmark case secures spot on Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People in AI’ list

Anil Kapoor has been featured in Time’s prestigious list of the ‘100 Most Influential People in AI’ under the ‘Shapers’ category. This recognition has sparked curiosity among his fans, many of whom wonder why the veteran actor earned a spot on such a tech-heavy list.

The actor’s inclusion follows his victory in a landmark court case over the unauthorized use of his likeness through artificial intelligence. In September, the Delhi High Court, presided by Justice Prathiba M. Singh, ruled in Kapoor’s favor.

The case stemmed from the widespread circulation of videos, emojis, and GIFs using Kapoor’s likeness without his permission. Anil Kapoor sought legal protection for his identity and his iconic catchphrase, “jhakaas,” made famous in the 1985 film Yudh. The ruling prohibits the defendants from using his image, voice, or any part of his persona for commercial gain without his consent.

Anil Kapoor remarked to Variety, “I think [the decision] is very progressive and great not only for me but for other actors also… It’s not only for me. Today I’m here to protect myself, but when I’m not, the family should have the right to protect my [personality] and benefit from it.”

This ruling came amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA protests in Hollywood over the unauthorized use of actors’ likenesses through AI without consent or compensation. Kapoor also expressed his support for the striking actors, emphasizing that every performer, regardless of their popularity, deserves the right to protect their image.

His victory inspired other artists to take similar legal actions. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and singer Arijit Singh have since approached courts to prevent unauthorized AI-driven uses of their personas.

This recognition of Kapoor reflects his role in shaping the discourse around AI’s ethical use in entertainment, inspiring many others to defend their digital likeness and rights.