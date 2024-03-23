8.4 C
London
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Subscribe
HomeFeaturesA transformative guide to navigating social anxiety
Features

A transformative guide to navigating social anxiety

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Features

Instagrammer’s passion project sees him try over 600 sandwiches ‘from history’

While one person savours different types of dishes and...
Features

New study discovers Shakespeare’s sister’s unknown literary talent

William Shakespeare, the Bard of Avon, has captivated audiences...
Features

This refurbished mine in Wales is the world’s ‘deepest’ hotel

The rugged peaks of Snowdonia National Park in Wales...
Features

Geeta Pendse: ‘Words can prompt new ways of thinking’

THE TV presenter and journalist, Geeta Pendse, chaired the...
Features

How ‘global curiosity’ can make Indian books part of the country’s soft power

THE world needs books from India because they reflect...

SOCIAL anxiety can be a choppy inner sea to navigate. The forthcoming book is a simple guide that enables readers to calm their inner turmoil and navigate those turbulent waves. This easily accessible workbook, filled with practical tools, compassionate guidance and motivation, is like a transformative journey of self-discovery.

Instead of clinical jargon, the author writes like an empathetic friend, understanding the isolating pain of social anxiety. Filled with eye-catching illustrations, each page offers encouragement, uplifting quotes and illuminating pieces of information that act like light during dark moments. This isn’t just another warm and fuzzy self-help book, but a practical toolbox of evidence-based practices.

There’s cognitive behavioural therapy to challenge unhelpful thoughts, mindfulness exercises to anchor you in the present, and even power poses for instant confidence boosts. Feeling overwhelmed? Dive into creative activities designed to both ease and express your inner anxieties.

The true power of these pages lies in the personalised approach. Unlike rigid programmes, this workbook invites the reader to set their own pace and find what works best for them. Excellent journaling prompts empower you to explore thoughts and feelings at your own pace.

The author’s voice resonates throughout, cheering you on every step of the way. The well-researched book ultimately turns into a journey of self-compassion and enables the reader to release themselves from anxiety’s grip. Whether you’re a seasoned warrior battling anxious thoughts or a newcomer taking your first brave steps, this book will hold your hand.

It’s a guide to a brighter future, where social gatherings become adventures, and not trials. Those who embrace the journey of these understanding pages will ultimately see their confidence bloom.

Ultimately, this gentle, yet powerful, guide is for anyone ready to confront their social anxieties and build a life filled with connection and confidence.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
New study discovers Shakespeare’s sister’s unknown literary talent
Next article
Instagrammer’s passion project sees him try over 600 sandwiches ‘from history’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Instagrammer’s passion project sees him try over 600 sandwiches ‘from history’

Features 0
While one person savours different types of dishes and...

New study discovers Shakespeare’s sister’s unknown literary talent

Features 0
William Shakespeare, the Bard of Avon, has captivated audiences...

Learning from each other across generations

Lifestyle 0
AT THE END of January, I took a trip...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Headline Story 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised in Mumbai, according...

International Yoga Festival concludes at Parmarth Niketan

India News 0
THE week-long International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan Ashram...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc