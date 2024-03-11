7.9 C
London
Monday, March 11, 2024
Subscribe
HomeFeatures3D rendering of philosopher Chanakya looks like Dhoni, internet reacts
Features

3D rendering of philosopher Chanakya looks like Dhoni, internet reacts

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Features

New theatre version of My Beautiful Launderette retains its power

THE enduring power of Hanif Kureishi’s writing was showcased...
Features

Festival short film ‘Halfway’ makes a towering statement about love

THE strong south Asian contingent at this year’s BFI...
Features

Pioneering Indian women from the British Era

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we honour...
Features

New genetic study on Indians points to Iranian influx

India, a land of diverse cultures and languages, has...
Features

Taylor Swift’s familial connection to Emily Dickinson stirs renewed interest in poet

Emily Dickinson, often regarded as the “patron saint of...

A 3D model crafted by scientists to depict the 4th century BCE economist and philosopher, Chanakya, surprisingly resembles the former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, sparking amusement and memes across Indian social media platforms.

The captivating 3D model, crafted by the scientific minds at Magadha DS University, shared on X swiftly went viral.

 

A user on X shared a side-by-side image, accompanied by a caption highlighting the unique twist to Chanakya’s historical image. “Scientists at Magadha DS University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Chanakya, the author of Arthashastra might have looked.”

Netizens expressed amusement, surprise, and even admiration for the creative intersection of history and contemporary culture.

The online community found itself caught in a delightful frenzy, exploring the intricacies of the digital reconstruction and the intriguing blend of ancient and modern elements.

The unexpected connection between Chanakya and MS Dhoni served as a reminder of the universality of certain visual traits and the power of digital technology to bridge gaps across centuries.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, commonly known as MS Dhoni, is one of the most iconic and successful cricketers to emerge from India. Under his captaincy, India also secured the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

His ability to maintain a calm exterior, even during nail-biting matches, earned him the moniker “Captain Cool.” Dhoni was also known for his innovative captaincy, strategic field placements, and effective use of players based on their strengths.

Chanakya, also known as Kautilya or Vishnugupta, was an ancient Indian philosopher, teacher, economist, jurist, and royal advisor who lived around the 4th century BCE. He is perhaps best known for his seminal work, the Arthashastra, an ancient Indian treatise on statecraft, politics, economics, and military strategy.

Arthashastra, which translates to “The Science of Material Gain” or “The Science of Politics,” is a comprehensive manual that covers various aspects of statecraft and governance. At its core, the treatise aims to provide guidelines for rulers on how to establish and maintain a stable and prosperous state.

The treatise begins with an exploration of the nature of power, the qualifications of a ruler, and the importance of a well-organized state. It delves into economic policies, taxation, and trade regulations, emphasizing the need for a strong and self-sufficient economy as the foundation of a stable kingdom.

Chanakya advocates for the promotion of agriculture, commerce, and manufacturing to ensure the economic well-being of the state.

The Arthashastra also provides detailed insights into the art of warfare, covering aspects such as military organization, espionage, and strategies for conquest.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
New theatre version of My Beautiful Launderette retains its power

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Bhangra Nation’: Exploring the clash of cultures and identity

Arts and Culture 0
EASTERN EYE readers had better hurry if they want...

India bank ordered to publish anonymous election bond data

Headline Story 0
India’s top court on Monday ordered the state-run bank...

Princess of Wales apologises for editing Mother’s Day photograph

UK News 0
The first officially released photograph of the Princess of...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc