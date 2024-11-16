15.6 C
New York
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Headline news

‘Musk and I will take chainsaw to bureaucracy,’ Vivek Ramaswamy on DOGE initiative

By: vibhuti

Date:

SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 09: Vivek Ramaswamy, former Republican presidential nominee, takes the during Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Riverfront Sports on October 09, 2024 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Trump is holding campaign events in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, a key swing state that holds 19 electoral votes the fifth highest in the nation and number one among the battleground states. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have unveiled an ambitious plan to revamp American bureaucracy under the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This high-stakes initiative, backed by President-elect Donald Trump, aims to streamline government operations, reduce wasteful expenditures, and tackle inefficiency in Washington.

Speaking at a gala held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Ramaswamy emphasized the scale of their undertaking. “Elon Musk and I are in a position to start the mass deportations of millions of unelected federal bureaucrats out of the D.C. bureaucracy,” he declared. The biotech entrepreneur further highlighted Musk’s determination, stating, “And I don’t know if you’ve got to know Elon yet, but he doesn’t bring a chisel, he brings a chainsaw, and we’re going to be taking it to that bureaucracy. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

This mention of a chainsaw is likely a nod to Argentina’s President Javier Milei, who famously wielded one as a symbol of his plans to slash bureaucracy and implement bold austerity measures. Like Milei, Musk and Ramaswamy’s approach signifies a radical departure from traditional methods.

The DOGE, humorously named after Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin, is described as an initiative to “slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.” Despite being termed a department, it operates outside the federal government. Ramaswamy likened the DOGE to “a modern Manhattan Project,” signaling the gravity and urgency of their mission.

According to Ramaswamy, the project involves assembling the brightest minds in the country. He assured the public of transparency in the department’s functioning, introducing a novel approach of weekly “Dogecasts” livestreamed on Musk’s platform, X. “Our goal is to shave the size of government and to be as transparent as possible with the public,” Ramaswamy noted.

The initiative is also recruiting new talent, targeting “super high-IQ, small-government revolutionaries” willing to dedicate over 80 hours per week to cost-cutting measures. Applicants must apply directly via X, a move requiring a paid subscription to the platform. In a competitive twist, the top 1 per cent of candidates will have their applications reviewed by Musk and Ramaswamy themselves.

While the DOGE initiative has been lauded for its bold vision, it has also attracted criticism. Skeptics argue that such aggressive cuts could destabilize critical government functions, leading to unforeseen consequences. However, Ramaswamy remains steadfast in his belief that these measures are essential for innovation and cost control.

“We’ve been taught to believe that we’re a nation in decline, but last week proved otherwise,” he asserted. “DOGE’s job is to create a government of a size and scope that our Founders would be proud of.”

The timing of the announcement underscores its significance. Trump’s decision to entrust Ramaswamy and Musk with DOGE days after his re-election highlights the trust placed in their leadership. For Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential contender, this role marks another step in his evolving political and entrepreneurial journey.

The weekly Dogecasts are a key component of DOGE’s strategy to keep the public informed about its operations. Livestreaming updates ensures that citizens remain engaged and aware of the department’s progress. This transparent approach is designed to counter skepticism and maintain public trust as DOGE undertakes significant structural changes.

Ramaswamy and Musk’s partnership reflects a blend of entrepreneurial vigor and visionary leadership. The duo has demonstrated a willingness to challenge traditional norms and take bold risks. Whether DOGE succeeds in its mission remains to be seen, but its formation already marks a pivotal moment in American governance.

By targeting inefficiency with unprecedented intensity, Ramaswamy and Musk are pushing for a leaner, more accountable government. The next few months will be crucial as the DOGE initiative takes shape, setting the stage for what could be a transformative era in U.S. administration.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Popular

