US President Joe Biden has cleared Kyiv to use long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia, a US official told AFP, prompting China on Monday to call for a “cooling down of the situation”.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post that the major policy shift—long demanded by Ukraine—was in response to North Korea deploying troops to help Moscow’s war effort.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has long pushed for authorisation from Washington to use the powerful Army Tactical Missile System, known by its initials ATACMS, to hit targets inside Russia.

There was no immediate reaction to the news from the Kremlin.

Na wejście do wojny żołnierzy Korei Północnej i zmasowany nalot rosyjskich rakiet Prezydent Biden odpowiedział w języku, który W.Putin rozumie – zdjęciem ograniczeń na użycie przez Ukrainę zachodnich rakiet.

Ofiara agresji ma prawo się bronić.

The head of Russian parliament’s defence committee in the lower house Duma, Andrei Kartapolov, was quoted by the state Ria Novosti agency as saying that “absolutely nothing will change the course of the operation” in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s staunch supporter Poland was among the first to welcome the development.

“With the entry into the war of North Korea troops and Sunday’s (17) massive attack of Russian missiles, President Biden responded in a language that (Russian President) V.Putin understands,” Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski posted on X.

“The victim of aggression has the right to defend himself,” he added.

China, which has presented itself as a neutral party to the Ukraine war, urged a peaceful settlement.

“An early ceasefire and a political solution serve the interests of all parties,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular briefing, when asked about the US decision.

“The most urgent thing is to promote the cooling down of the situation as soon as possible,” he said.

Zelensky’s response, in his evening address Sunday, was more muted.

“Today, there are many media reports that we have received permission to take appropriate actions,” he said.

“But strikes are not made with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves. Definitely.”

News of Biden’s decision came hours after Ukraine announced nationwide emergency power restrictions from Monday (19) after Russia launched a massive attack that killed 11 civilians and further damaged the country’s already fragile energy grid as winter approaches.

Another 10 people were killed, including two children, in another strike Sunday evening in the northeast town of Sumy.

Russia’s latest barrage brought swift international condemnation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the attack, which his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement had targeted “energy and critical civilian infrastructure”.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen described the attack on the power grid as “horrible” in comments to Brazil’s Globo News.

Zelensky said Moscow launched 120 missiles and almost 100 drones, targeting Kyiv as well as southern, central and far-western corners of the country.

The attack, which officials said was one of Russia’s largest, came as Moscow’s assault neared its 1,000th day, which will be marked at the United Nations on Monday, attended by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Biden’s announcement—and the latest devastation—came at a time when Moscow has been steadily advancing in Ukraine’s east. The imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House has raised fears over the future of US support for Kyiv.

Many fear a third winter of war will be the toughest yet. Previous Russian attacks have already destroyed half of Ukraine’s energy production capacity, Zelensky has warned.

Moscow said it had hit all its targets, saying it had aimed at “essential energy infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian military-industrial complex”.

But civilian deaths were reported across the country from the strikes overnight Saturday (16) to Sunday (17).

The West and Ukraine say thousands of North Korea soldiers are in Russia, with some in the Kursk region, to reinforce Moscow’s forces.