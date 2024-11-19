India reclaims top spot as leading source of students to the US after 15 years, surpassing China

India has reclaimed its position as the leading source of international students to the United States for the 2023-2024 academic year, marking a significant milestone after a 15-year gap.

According to the Open Doors report by the Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education, India saw a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in students enrolling in US colleges and universities. This surge brought the total number of Indian students studying in the US to an impressive 3.3 lakh.

In contrast, China, which had dominated this list for over a decade, experienced a 4 per cent decline in the number of students heading to US educational institutions. The last time India held the top position was in 2009. Together, India and China continue to contribute nearly half of all international students in the US, underscoring their pivotal role in shaping global education trends.

The Open Doors report highlighted that most Indian and Chinese students pursue STEM fields, including computer science, engineering, and mathematics. These disciplines are particularly appealing due to the demand for skilled professionals in these areas globally.

“This year marks a record high for international students in the United States,” stated Allan Goodman, CEO of the Institute of International Education. “International students enrich our campuses, foster cultural exchange, and contribute significantly to our economy, and we remain dedicated to supporting these bright minds and ensuring that the US continues to be a premier destination for global education.”

- Advertisement -

The US has achieved a record-breaking total of 1.12 million international students, with significant growth noted in graduate programs. Graduate enrollments increased by 19 per cent, while practical training courses saw an even more remarkable 41 per cent rise. This upward trajectory follows a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting a resurgence in global academic mobility.

Indian students have played a crucial role in bolstering the US economy. The US Department of Commerce reported that international students contributed $50 billion in 2023 alone, primarily through tuition fees and living expenses. This figure reflects a 7 per cent annual increase, emphasizing the financial impact of foreign students on the US economy.

India’s dominance in international education is not limited to the US. The UK has also seen Indian students emerging as the top contributors among non-European Union countries for the 2022-2023 academic year. Over 1.7 lakh Indian students enrolled in British institutions, marking a 39 per cent increase and surpassing China once again.

The trend of studying abroad is not one-sided. In the 2022-2023 academic year, over 280,000 American students pursued education in foreign countries, a 49 per cent rise compared to the previous year. Italy, the UK, Spain, and France remained the most popular destinations, hosting nearly 45 per cent of these students.