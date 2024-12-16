US official addresses drone sightings in Northeast, says no known security threat

A senior US official sought to reassure the public on Sunday amid growing concerns over reported drone sightings in the northeastern United States. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas emphasized that while there have been numerous drone sightings, there is currently no known security threat.

“We are on it,” Mayorkas said on ABC’s This Week program, acknowledging the presence of drones but clarifying that some of the sightings were of manned aircraft, which were often mistaken for drones. He noted that there are over a million registered drones in the country but insisted that authorities have not identified any criminal activity or foreign involvement so far.

The Biden administration has faced criticism for not providing clear information about the origins of the drones seen over parts of New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia. This has led to frustration among political leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Schumer urged federal authorities to deploy specialized drone-detection technology in New York and New Jersey and called for legislation to authorize state and local law enforcement to work with federal agencies in dealing with potential threats posed by drones.

Mayorkas reiterated the administration’s focus on the issue, emphasizing that any potential security risks will be communicated to the public. “If we identify any foreign involvement or criminal activity, we will communicate with the American public accordingly,” he said.

In response to the drone sightings, authorities in Massachusetts announced the arrest of two men accused of conducting a “hazardous drone operation” near Boston’s Logan International Airport. A third suspect is still at large.

- Advertisement -

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York announced that a drone detection system would be deployed in her state, while calling for new laws to better address the issue. “Congress must pass a law that will give us the power to deal directly with the drones,” Hochul said.

The issue has garnered national attention, with lawmakers like Jim Himes, a top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, expressing frustration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over its lack of answers. He stressed the need for public briefings, stating that uncertainty can fuel anxiety and conspiracy theories.

The rising popularity of drones, which can be bought for as little as $40, has made their presence in US skies a growing concern, especially as they become more difficult to detect.