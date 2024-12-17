US agencies say mystery drones pose no security or safety threat

US government agencies have stated that there is no national security or public safety risk associated with recent drone sightings reported across the northeast United States.

For weeks, residents in states like New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia have raised concerns over unidentified drones, fueling speculation about foreign involvement and accusations of a government cover-up. However, a joint statement issued Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, FBI, and Federal Aviation Administration dismissed these fears.

“We have not identified anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to date to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast,” the agencies said.

The statement explained that investigations of technical data and public reports indicate the sightings involve commercial and hobbyist drones, as well as law enforcement drones and other aircraft like helicopters, manned planes, and even stars being mistaken for drones.

Despite such clarifications, concerns persist, with videos of unidentified airborne objects continuing to spread on social media. Top officials have previously ruled out foreign involvement, including claims of a “mothership” from China or Iran.

President-elect Donald Trump has suggested the government “knows what is happening,” hinting at a cover-up. Outgoing President Joe Biden’s administration has rejected these assertions.