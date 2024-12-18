10.1 C
New York
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsTrump targets India and Brazil over tariffs, calls for reciprocity
Headline news

Trump targets India and Brazil over tariffs, calls for reciprocity

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Trump said India and Brazil were among countries that impose high tariffs on certain US products. (Getty Images)

Related stories

Headline news

US agencies say mystery drones pose no security or safety threat

US government agencies have stated that there is no...
Headline news

US official addresses drone sightings in Northeast, says no known security threat

A senior US official sought to reassure the public...
Headline news

US congressman calls for congressional action on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has urged the US Congress...
Headline news

Trump appoints election denier Kari lake to head global media operation VOA

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday appointed election denier...
Headline news

Trump pledges pardons for Capitol attack rioters, raises debate over justice and clemency

President-elect Donald Trump has stated his intention to pardon...

US President-elect Donald Trump has once again called attention to the high tariffs imposed by India on certain American products, threatening to implement reciprocal taxes to counter the disparity. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump emphasized his administration’s commitment to ensuring fairness in trade practices.

 

“Reciprocal. If they tax us, we tax them the same amount,” Trump said at a news conference in Mar-a-Lago. “India charges a lot. Brazil charges a lot. If they want to charge us, that’s fine, but we’re going to charge them the same thing.”

 

Trump highlighted India’s high tariffs on items like paper products and Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a stance he has reiterated since 2019, referring to India as a “tariff king.” During his campaign in October, he also accused India of imposing the highest tariffs globally.

- Advertisement -

 

Commerce Secretary pick Howard Lutnick echoed Trump’s position, stating, “Reciprocity is something that is going to be a key topic for the Trump administration. How you treat us is how you should expect to be treated.”

 

Despite the criticisms, trade between the two nations has grown significantly. In the 2023–24 fiscal year, India’s exports to the US stood at $77.51 billion, while imports totaled $42.2 billion. Between FY 2020 and FY 2024, India’s merchandise exports to the US grew by 46%. Trade in services also expanded by over 30% during this period.

 

The US remains India’s largest trading partner, and American businesses continue to see India as a key market for investments, with the country receiving $66.7 billion in FDI from the US between April 2000 and June 2024.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
US agencies say mystery drones pose no security or safety threat

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Biden administration modernizes H-1B visa rules to boost US business Competitiveness

News 0
The Biden administration has introduced changes to H-1B visa...

Lok Sabha introduces ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill amid strong opposition

India News 0
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday introduced two bills to...

When Shah Rukh Khan called John Abraham a ‘gentle giant’ during ‘Pathaan’ shoot

Entertainment 0
On actor John Abraham’s birthday, an old moment resurfaces...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc