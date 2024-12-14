US congressman calls for congressional action on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has urged the US Congress to take decisive action against violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh. Speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, he highlighted the destruction of Hindu temples, deities, and violence against those practicing their faith.

“The time has now come for the United States Congress to act and the US government to act … every possible tool in our hands needs to be used to ensure that such atrocities in Bangladesh against Hindus stop right away,” Thanedar stated.

The White House, on Thursday, indicated that President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby confirmed that the US government is holding the Bangladeshi interim government accountable for ensuring the safety of religious and ethnic minorities. “The security situation in Bangladesh has been difficult following the ouster of the former prime minister. And we have been working closely with the interim government to enhance the capability of their law enforcement and security services to deal with the challenge,” Kirby said.

Thanedar, who has repeatedly raised concerns about the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, pointed to a historical pattern of violence since the country’s independence in 1971. “More recently, we have seen a Hindu priest being arrested and his lawyer was murdered,” he alleged.

Separately, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has called on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to address the issue of minority rights during Senator Marco Rubio’s confirmation hearing for the role of Secretary of State. The hearing date has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Indian-Americans organized a march from the White House to the US Capitol to protest against the alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.