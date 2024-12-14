-0.2 C
New York
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsUS congressman calls for congressional action on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh
Headline news

US congressman calls for congressional action on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Shri Thanedar

Related stories

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has urged the US Congress to take decisive action against violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh. Speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, he highlighted the destruction of Hindu temples, deities, and violence against those practicing their faith.

“The time has now come for the United States Congress to act and the US government to act … every possible tool in our hands needs to be used to ensure that such atrocities in Bangladesh against Hindus stop right away,” Thanedar stated.

The White House, on Thursday, indicated that President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby confirmed that the US government is holding the Bangladeshi interim government accountable for ensuring the safety of religious and ethnic minorities. “The security situation in Bangladesh has been difficult following the ouster of the former prime minister. And we have been working closely with the interim government to enhance the capability of their law enforcement and security services to deal with the challenge,” Kirby said.

Thanedar, who has repeatedly raised concerns about the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, pointed to a historical pattern of violence since the country’s independence in 1971. “More recently, we have seen a Hindu priest being arrested and his lawyer was murdered,” he alleged.

Separately, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has called on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to address the issue of minority rights during Senator Marco Rubio’s confirmation hearing for the role of Secretary of State. The hearing date has not yet been announced.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Indian-Americans organized a march from the White House to the US Capitol to protest against the alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Trump appoints election denier Kari lake to head global media operation VOA

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Questions raised over international action in Harshita Brella murder case

UK News 0
Authorities in the UK and India are under scrutiny...

Kejriwal seeks Shah’s intervention over crime surge in Delhi

India News 0
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP-led...

Indian-origin ex-OpenAI employee who spoke against company found dead in San Francisco

India News 0
A 26-year-old former OpenAI employee of Indian origin, Suchir...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc